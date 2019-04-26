Elevation Beer Company Releases 2 Fruit Beers

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — Spring has sprung in the Arkansas River Valley and Elevation Beer Co. has released two fruit beers to celebrate the season. Raspberry Gulch and Pineapple Acide are now available for a limited time in six packs of 12 oz. cans across Colorado while supplies last.

Raspberry Gulch is a fruited Imperial Saison with a traditional yeast strain from Belgium and nearly 18 pounds of raspberries per barrel. Raspberry Gulch plucks that high altitude tart trailside raspberry and puts it right in your glass. With subtle notes of hay and a comfortable 7.5% ABV, this seasonal release is the perfect way to start your spring adventures.

The French translation of sour, Acide, is the brewery’s trip into the increasingly popular style of kettle soured beers and has since spawned several fruit variants including Peach, Pomegranate, Raspberry, and now the return and canned debut of Pineapple Acide as the first 2019 release in the series.

Brewed with lactobacillus and coming in at 4.5% ABV, Pineapple Acide is delicately balanced for an approachable level of puckering sourness, pleasant acidity, and a tart refreshing finish on the tongue. Lemony and floral aromas arise from a generous dose of Amarillo hops and meld with a subtle graininess making Pineapple Acide a hit with brewery staff and patrons alike.

ABOUT ELEVATION BEER CO.

Proudly operating in the remote mountain town of Poncha Springs, Elevation Beer Co. is more than just a beer company— we are a family, a community, and a collective of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Dedicated to creating sustainable, meaningful careers in rural Colorado, we take the preservation of our home as seriously as we do the quality of our beer. Taste our flagship 8 Second Kolsch and a lineup of other usual suspects and seasonals at our tasting room, and in canned 6-packs and specialty bombers across Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. Go higher at elevationbeerco.com.