Einstök Icelandic Craft Beer Expands In Texas

AKUREYRI, Iceland – Einstök Beer Company is pleased to announce further expansion of Einstök’s distribution of its award-winning Icelandic ales in the Empire State.

“Einstök is pleased to have entered into a distribution agreement with Craft Beer Guild New York” said David Altshuler, Einstök Co-Founder and President. “CBG New York, located in New Paltz, New York, which services Westchester and Rockland counties, the Hudson Valley, the Capital Region and the Adirondacks, offers Einstök the ability to broaden distribution throughout the markets well served by CBG New York.” Craft Beer Guild distributes a broad portfolio of high-quality craft and imported beer brands.

Einstök’s U.S. distribution continues to experience healthy growth. Since its inception in 2011, Einstök’s U.S. sales has consistently grown every year. Based on data from Statistics Iceland, Einstök is still the largest exporter of alcoholic beverages originating from Iceland.

About Einstök Beer Company, L.P.

Located just 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle in the fishing port of Akureyri, Iceland, the Einstök Brewery taps the purest water on Earth to create its craft ales. At present, Einstök brews Icelandic White Ale, Icelandic Arctic Pale Ale, Icelandic Arctic Lager, Icelandic Toasted Porter, Icelandic Wee Heavy and award winning seasonal brews: Icelandic Arctic Berry Ale, Icelandic Lime & Juniper Pils, Icelandic Doppelbock and Icelandic Winter Ale. Along with the U.S. and its home country, Iceland, Einstök is now available in 24 countries, inclusive of the British Isles, Europe, China, and Taiwan.

For More Information:

https://einstokbeer.com/ios-safari-homepage/