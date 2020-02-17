Ecliptic Brewing to Release Vega IPA Series in 16 oz. Cans in March

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing is excited to announce the launch of its Vega IPA Series in 16-ounce cans. This is a brand-new format for the Portland, Oregon based brewery. Vega IPA began in the spring of 2019 as a draft only option, but the company sees room for growth with the brand.

“I’ve always wanted to see an Ecliptic beer in a 16-ounce can but wanted to make sure we launched it with the right beer,” says Ecliptic Brewing’s Sales Manager, Erin Grey Kemplin. “The success of Vega IPA as draft only convinced me that this was the beer to make it happen with.”

As part of Ecliptic’s Limited Release Series, Vega IPA is always evolving with the newest, rarest and most unique hops. Each batch of Vega IPA – whether hazy or West Coast Style- is a creative hop playground for Ecliptic’s brewers. When Vega IPA changes, so will the batch number on the bottom of the can, and customers will be able to learn more about each batch of the beer on the company’s website.

Vega IPA has had five iterations throughout the last year. Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “Customers are excited when they come into our restaurant and see that there’s a new batch of Vega IPA to try, and we’re excited to play with such new and experimental hops that we haven’t worked with before”.

Vega IPA #6 will be the first launch of the brand in 16-ounce cans, expected to ship in early March. Vega IPA will be available throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network in both draft and 16-ounce cans.

About Vega IPA #6

Vega IPA is an experimental hop playground for our curious and creative brewers to continuously source new and unique hops. Exploring the boundaries of the IPA style, the result is a fresh and distinctly different IPA with each new release. Vega IPA #6 features Vic Secret, Strata, Galaxy, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops.

ABV 6.5%

IBU 45

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com. Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information: eclipticbrewing.com