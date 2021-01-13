Ecliptic Brewing to Release Three Oort Imperial Stout Variants in January 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — This January, Ecliptic Brewing will release three Oort Imperial Stout variants. Ecliptic’s original Oort Imperial Stout has been in the company’s lineup since 2015, and this year, they’re adding an additional option with a Linzer Torte Edition. Both of these beers are part of Ecliptic’s Special Release Series and will come in 16-ounce cans and draft. A bourbon barrel-aged version will also be released as part of the Reserve Series in 500ml bottles and draft.

Ecliptic’s brew team bounced around ideas for the Oort flavor variation and ultimately landed on the Linzer Torte. “This is a traditional Austrian pastry- possibly the oldest known cake in the world,” said Ecliptic’s Head Brewer, Phil Roche. “We thought the flavors found in the Linzer Torte – usually hazelnuts, raspberries, cloves, and cinnamon– would complement the roasty flavors of our Oort recipe. This is something we’ve never seen done before, so we’re really excited for this unique flavor.”

Barrel-aged Oort Imperial Stout rested in bourbon barrels for a year, which adds additional flavors of chocolate, along with vanilla and oak.

All three variants of Oort Imperial Stout will be released in both draft and 16-ounce cans (500ml bottles for Reserve Series) throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network beginning January 20th. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date details on potential release events.

Oort Imperial Stout

Oort is named after the mysterious region of our solar system that breeds comets. Massive amounts of roasted barley were combined with three types of caramel malts for a rich, full mouthfeel. Chinook, Cascade and Sterling hops lend a balanced bitterness and subtle hop flavor to this brew that’s as black as the vacuum of space.

ABV: 9% / IBU: 30

Oort Imperial Stout: Linzer Torte Edition

This variant of Oort Imperial Stout ale is a special edition for 2021. We took our classic Oort recipe and baked in extra flavors of real raspberries, lemon zest, cinnamon, cloves and hazelnuts, creating a twist on the fruity & nutty flavors of an Austrian Linzer Torte pastry.

ABV: 9% / IBU: 30

Barrel-Aged Oort Imperial Stout

Named after the mysterious region of our solar system that breeds comets, Oort Imperial Stout has massive amounts of roasted barley combined with three types of Caramel malts for a rich, full mouthfeel. Chinook, Cascade and Sterling hops lend a balanced bitterness and subtle hop flavor. This barrel-aged version slumbered for twelve months, imparting notes of rich, bitter chocolate, vanilla and oak.

ABV: 11% / IBU: 30 Label

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).