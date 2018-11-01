Ecliptic Brewing to Release Star Party Brut IPA

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing’s latest Special Release beer is a style that has gained popularity in the recent months. The Brut IPA is an exciting, new take on the ever-evolving IPA style and has an enthusiastic following.

When planning his winter line up, John Harris, Owner and Brewmaster of Ecliptic, thought that a Brut IPA would be the perfect toast to the upcoming holiday season. “The crisp, dry hoppyness is a great complement to the heavier, dark beer that usually come out this time of year,” he said.

To celebrate the release of the beer, Ecliptic will be throwing a Star Party in the pub on November 10th from 3PM-11PM. There will be a delicious lineup of champagne cocktail specials, bites from the kitchen, and the newly released Star Party Brut IPA on draft. Live jazz music will be performed by The Tracy Kim Trio from 6-8PM. Fancy attire is optional.

Star Party Brut IPA Release Celebration

When: November 10th, 3-10PM

Where: Ecliptic Brewing, 825 N. Cook Street

What: Star Party Brut IPA, champagne cocktails, music, and more!

For up to date details about the event, visit the Facebook event page.

About Star Party Brut IPA

Behold the Cosmos! Star Party explodes with primordial hop character set against a background as dry and clean as the void of space. Raise a glass this season and join the party. ABV 8%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Executive Chef Michael Molitor rotates his seasonally inspired menu every six weeks in accordance with the old-world calendar. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Orbiter IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: www.eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Graybeal (Eastern Oregon), Tread Water (Japan), and Beer Thirst (BC, Canada).