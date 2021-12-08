Ecliptic Brewing to Release New Orange Giant Variant in 2021

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing is releasing four versions of their award-winning Orange Giant Barleywine this December. Along with the classic, which Ecliptic has brewed every year since 2014, there will also be a brand-new Triple Dry-Hopped Edition. Both beers will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft as part of Ecliptic’s Special Release Series. The brewery will also release two barrel-aged versions as part of their Reserve Series: Rye Barrel-Aged and Bourbon Barrel-Aged, in 500ml bottles and draft.

“Last year, we had fun adding a new variation to our classic Orange Giant release when we made the Pineapple Upside Down Cake Edition,” said Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris. “This year, the brew team put their heads together again and came up with a triple hopped version. We will brew the beer and dry hop it three separate times for a big punch of hop aroma. It will be bold!”

The barrel-aged versions of this brew have been sleeping in either 503 Distilling rye barrels or Freeland Spirits bourbon barrels for nearly one year, which will add deep complexity to each variant.

All four Orange Giant Barleywine variants will be released in both draft and 16-ounce cans (500ml bottles for Reserve Series) throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network beginning December 8th. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date details on potential release events.

Orange Giant Barleywine

Named after the giant orange stars in the sky, this barleywine ale has a gratifying effect and drinks smooth. Three malts create a hearty malt profile with robust character. Copious amounts of Columbus, Chinook and Simcoe hops combine for a nice resin hop flavor. Orange Giant is perfect for aging in your cellar.

ABV: 12.5% / IBU: 80

Orange Giant Barleywine: Triple Dry-Hopped Edition

This variant of Orange Giant Barleywine Ale is a special edition for 2021. We took our classic OG recipe and dry hopped it three separate times with Columbus, Chinook, and Simcoe, as well as Mosaic and Azacca. Get ready for this intensely resiny and hop-forward version of our perennial heavy hitter.

ABV: 12.5% / IBU: 80

Rye Barrel-Aged Orange Giant Barleywine

Our truly massive Barrel-Aged Orange Giant Barleywine ale is back for 2021 featuring two different releases. Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged and Bourbon Barrel-Aged. This version spent 12 months aging in 503 Distilling rye barrels, developing bold notes of spice, balanced by vanilla and oak.

ABV: 15% / IBU: 80

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Orange Giant Barleywine

Our truly massive Barrel-Aged Orange Giant Barleywine ale is back for 2021 featuring two different releases: Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged and Bourbon Barrel-Aged. This version spent 12 months aging in Freeland Spirits bourbon barrels, developing bold notes of orange, honey, coconut and oak.

ABV: 15% / IBU: 80

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room –opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the Moon Room (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

eclipticbrewing.com.