Ecliptic Brewing to Release Collaboration Beer with Reuben’s Brews

Portland, Oregon. Earth. — Portland’s Ecliptic Brewing has partnered with Seattle’s Reuben’s Brews to collaborate on a beer, launching at the end of February. Ecliptic + Reuben’s CRI-STAR IPA is a mashup of Ecliptic Starburst IPA and Rueben’s Crikey IPA, as part of Ecliptic’s Cosmic Collaboration Series, coming in 16-ounce can four-packs and draft.

Ecliptic Starburst IPA is the company’s flagship IPA, while Crikey IPA isReuben’s first ever American IPA, and also their flagship. Cri-Star IPA – whosename plays on the two original beer names – features Simcoe, Mosaic, Amarillo, Azacca,Centennial, and Citra hops. Tropical notes, along with citrus and pine, roundout this 6.8% brew.

Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, says, “We have had a lot of fun with this beer. When Adam (Reuben’s Co-Owner) and I were brainstormingideas, we thought, why not celebrate our two most popular beers? And we startedworking out a recipe for a mashup of the two.” Ecliptic’s design agency, Sasquatch, worked up an out-of-this-world label for the beer, too, which features astronauts covered in green octopus tentacles, drawing inspiration from Reuben’s fun mural artwork featured at their taprooms and on their website.

Ecliptic + Reuben’s Cri-Star IPA will be released on February 23rd in both draft and 16-ounce cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network. A release event is planned for March 8th at Reuben’s Taproom in Seattle, as well as in Portland at both of Ecliptic’s locations onMarch 16th. Visit Ecliptic’s website or Facebook page for up-to-date details on these events.

About Ecliptic + Reuben’s Cri-Star IPA

What’s a Cri-Star IPA you ask? Well it’s an IPA that mashes up the bestparts of our friend’s Rueben’s Brews Crikey IPA and our own Starburst IPA- both of which happen to feature a similar blend of hops. The result is a tropically floral IPA with notes of citrus and pine.

ABV: 6.8%

IBU: 55

High Res Label

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room – opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Hayden Beverage (Southern Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), FreedomDistributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.