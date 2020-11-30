Ecliptic Brewing to Release 4 Orange Giant Barleywine Ale Variants this Winter

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing is excited to announce the release of four Orange Giant Barleywine variants this December. Along with the classic original that’s been in Ecliptic’s lineup since 2014, the company will also launch a Pineapple Upside Down Cake Edition. Both of these beers are part of Ecliptic’s Special Release Series and will come in 16-ounce cans (which is new for 2020!) and draft. Additionally, two barrel-aged versions will launch as part of the Reserve Series: Rye Barrel-Aged and Bourbon Barrel-Aged, both in 500ml bottles and draft.

“Orange Giant is our classic winter Special Release, but we wanted to have some fun with it this year and create an additional version to try side-by-side,” said Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris. “We added real pineapple and Azacca hops, which complement the dark biscuity flavors present in our barleywine, and the result is a delicious, dessert-like brew.”

The barrel-aged versions have been sleeping in rye or bourbon barrels for nearly one year, which will add complex and bold notes to each variant. Says Harris, “Ecliptic has not released a Barrel-Aged Orange Giant Barleywine since 2017, so we’re excited to have this available again.”

All four variants of Orange Giant Barleywine will be released in both draft and 16-ounce cans (500ml bottles for Reserve Series) throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network beginning December 9th. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up to date details on potential release events.

Orange Giant Barleywine

Named after the giant orange stars in the sky, this barleywine ale has a gratifying effect and drinks smooth. Three malts create a hearty malt profile with robust character. Copious amounts of Columbus, Chinook and Simcoe hops combine for a nice resin hop flavor. Orange Giant is perfect for aging in your cellar.

ABV: 12.5% / IBU: 80

Orange Giant Barleywine: Pineapple Upside Down Cake Edition

This variant of Orange Giant Barleywine Ale is a special edition for 2020. We took our classic OG recipe and turned it on its head with the addition of real pineapple and Azacca hops, creating a twist on the classic flavor of Pineapple Upside Down Cake. Dessert in a can!

ABV: 12.5% / IBU: 80

Rye Barrel-Aged Orange Giant Barleywine

Our truly massive Barrel-Aged Orange Giant Barleywine is back for 2020 featuring two different releases: Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged and Bourbon Barrel-Aged. This version spent 12 months aging in rye whiskey barrels, developing bold notes of spice, balanced by vanilla and oak.

ABV: 15% / IBU: 80

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Orange Giant Barleywine

Our truly massive Barrel-Aged Orange Giant Barleywine is back for 2020 featuring two different releases: Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged and Bourbon Barrel-Aged. This version spent 12 months aging in bourbon barrels, developing notes of orange, honey, coconut and oak.

ABV: 15% / IBU: 80

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).