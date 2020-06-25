Ecliptic Brewing to Launch Tiki-Inspired Tropical Ale

Portland, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing is gearing up for summer with the release of Hoku-lele Tiki-Inspired Tropical Ale. Shipping in early-July, this Special Release beer will be the first 16-ounce can available in this series.

Ecliptic’s brewers have had a lot of fun developing the recipe for Hoku-lele – which is Hawaiian for shooting star- and are excited to be able to bring some beach vibes to everyday life. “This beer plays off those tiki type cocktails you order while on vacation,” says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris. “There’s notes of tropical fruit like pineapple and passionfruit, while Sabro hops impart subtle coconut essence. Cinnamon and almond add unique flavor and complexity. If you can’t travel this summer, we’re basically bringing the beach to you.”

Hoku-lele Tiki-Inspired Tropical Ale will be the third release in the new 16-ounce can format for Ecliptic Brewing. It will support the Cosmic Collaboration Series and the rotating Vega IPA Series already in the market.

Hoku-lele Tiki-Inspired Tropical Ale will be released in both draft and 16-ounce cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network around July 1st. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up to date details on potential release events.

About Hoku-lele Tiki-Inspired Tropical Ale

Hoku-lele -Hawaiian for shooting star- is a fitting name for a tiki-inspired beer with island vibes that are nothing short of celestial. Sabro, Azacca, and Mosaic hops are dosed with the tropical essence of pineapple, passionfruit, guava, coconut, almond and macadamia nut, along with a dash of cinnamon. Hoku-lele is basically your favorite beach in a bottle.

ABV: 8%

IBU: 16

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).