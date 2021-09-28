Ecliptic Brewing Hires Kelly Weiss as New Executive Chef

Portland, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing is proud to announce the addition of their new Executive Chef, Kelly Weiss. Kelly has an abundance of kitchen experience, and the company is excited to continue expanding their culinary efforts with their elevated brewery fare.

Kelly’s early roles include stops at popular Portland brunch spots ChezWhat? and Gravy. He’s also worked at Castagna under chefs with impressiveresumes from Olympia Provisions, Clyde Common, and Bar Casa Vale. Thisexperience proved to form the foundation of Kelly’s culinary philosophy. FromCastagna, he secured a position at the Farm Café, which was one of the newervenues in Portland’s burgeoning local and sustainable food scene.

Says Kelly, “For the next decade, I was able to work with Oregon’s bestproducers and truly refine my culinary identity through seasonal menus,utilizing the best ingredients available. This time was my greatest developmentopportunity, as it allowed the practice of critical skills, including large andsmall animal butchery, whole fish preparation, and fermenting.”

After the Farm Cafe closure, Kelly sought fresh challenges as a member ofthe opening management team at Afuri. In its first six months, Afuri wascelebrated as one America’s 50 best restaurants in Bon Apetite magazine. Hislast stop before landing at Ecliptic was at private club with Former MichelinChef Nadav Bashan (Michael’s and Providence).

Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “Having a menu thatoffered elevated food in a brewpub atmosphere was important to me. I didn’twant standard pub fare. I wanted a menu that changed every six weeks,celebrating the seasonal ingredients from our community, as we make our yearlycircle around the sun. We’re excited to have Kelly on board to help us continueand expand on this vision.”

Kelly’s first menu with Ecliptic Brewing debuts September 23rdand will focus on seasonality- bridging the late summer warmth and early fallchill with balanced plates of local vegetables and protein.

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’srich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions:brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in Octoberof 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room – plans toopen in the Fall of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina PeachSour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), CrookedStave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), BeerThirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

http://eclipticbrewing.com/