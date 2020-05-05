Ecliptic Brewing and Ruse Brewing Release a Collaboration Beer in May 2020

Portland, Oregon — Portland’s Ecliptic Brewing and Ruse Brewing — led by co-owners and brewers Shaun Kalis and Devin Benware — have teamed up to create an Italian-style Pilsner launching in 16-ounce cans and draft this May. This will be Ecliptic’s first Cosmic Collaboration Series beer of 2020 and the first of this series available in 16-ounce cans.

Brewed with German lager yeast, Weyerman Extra Pale Pils malt, and dry hopped with all German hops, the result is a pilsner with a crisp, clean finish and fresh hop aroma. With spring officially here, this beer makes the perfect patio partner as a light and refreshing option.

“We’re excited to play with a new style that we’ve never made before and also offer a lager in cans,” says Ecliptic Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris. “We’ve been friends with the Ruse crew for a long time. Sean and I have played music together for years, and Ruse has always been a part of our summer Brewer’s and Their Bands event. It’s about time we made a beer together!”

The Italian-style Pilsner is now available in both draft and 16-ounce cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network. An official virtual release party will be held on Zoom on May 14th from 5-6:30PM, with both John Harris and Shaun Kalis in attendance. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up to date details on this release.

About Ecliptic + Ruse Italian-Style Pilsner

Brewed with our friends at Ruse Brewing, this Italian-style Pilsner is generously dry-hopped with all German hops, including Polaris, Saphir, and Hallertau Blanc.

ABV 5.3%

IBU 35

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).