Ecliptic Brewing and Crooked Stave Pair Up for Cosmic Collaboration Brew

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing hasteamed up with Colorado’s Crooked Stave to brew a Passionfruit Guava Hazy IPA.This is the fifth Cosmic Collaboration for Ecliptic this year, shippingNovember 16th in 16-ounce cans and draft.

Ecliptic + Crooked StavePassionfruit Guava Hazy IPA is brewed with Pale and Wheat malts and oats. Ahealthy dose of passionfruit and guava bring a blast of fruity flavor, whileSultana, Saphir and Idaho 7 hops top it all off. The beer finishes at 7.5% ABV.

“It’s anhonor to work with Chad and Crooked Stave on a collaboration,” says Ecliptic’sOwner and Brewmaster, John Harris. “Chad is well known for his fruit and mixedfermentation beers, as well as for making clean beers. We were both excited towork together on a beer with fruit. We selected an IPA style

utilizingsome tropical fruits and hop varieties that would help accentuate theseflavors.

Ecliptic + Crooked StavePassionfruit Guava Hazy IPA will be released in 16-ounce cans and draftthroughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on November 16th. VisitEcliptic’s website forup-to-date details on this release and potential release events.

Ecliptic + Crooked StavePassionfruit Guava Hazy IPA:

Brewedwith our friends at Crooked Stave, we infused this IPA with passionfruit andguava for a positively otherworldly tropical influx of flavor. Sultana, Saphirand Idaho 7 hops round out the experience.

ABV: 7.5%

IBU: 40

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location openedin October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus.Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter, Pyxis Pilsner and LIGO West Coast IPA.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), HaydenBeverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors(North Carolina), Arizona Beer & Cider (Arizona), Beer Thirst (Canada)and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

https://eclipticbrewing.com