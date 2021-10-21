EatOkra and New Belgium Brewing Launch ‘Dine & Drink’ Series Across Atlanta

ATLANTA, Georgia – EatOkra, the leading app amplifying Black-owned restaurants, chefs and food makers nationwide, will launch a dining series in October 2021 sponsored by New Belgium Brewing across Atlanta, GA.

Starting this October EatOkra and New Belgium Brewing will host an intimate group of dinners to experience a curated menu paired with New Belgium Brewing’s including: Dominga (Inspired by bottomless sips in the sun, this citrusy-sweet sour ale shines with flavors of Mexican Orange, Tangerine, pressed Calamansi fruit and is blended with wood-aged golden sour;) Piano Keys (aka Ale Sharpton – Rich and roasted specialty malts married with cocoa nibs from Atlanta’s own XOCOLATL as well as imported vanilla extract. Decadent aromas of fig and dark chocolate are balanced by the soft, sweet flavor or vanilla for an Imperial Stout that rewards in more ways than one;) Fruit Smash (Kick back and smash with Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer. Made with real juice and still just 100 calories, Fruit Smash is a bold, flavorful alternative to basic seltzers. Berry blast, tropical punch and pink lemonade flavors) and Voodoo Ranger (Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, and sublime finish).

“New Belgium Brewing is proud to partner with EatOkra to highlight and celebrate Black-owned restaurants and chefs in Atlanta. Supporting local businesses has been at the fabric of our company’s mission since the beginning. We are committed to demystifying the idea that craft beer is for white guys, so that more people and communities can enjoy it,” explains Cathy Del Monte, North East, Brand Activation Manager about the partnership.

EatOkra & New Belgium Brewing fall 2021 and winter 2022 dining series will take place:

Thursday, October 28 | 5:30 – 8:00 PM

ACE Hardware featuring Chef Matthew Raiford

Tickets: $50

Hosted by Decatur’s own Intown Ace Hardware, this outdoor bash will feature an artful pairing of New Belgium’s award-winning Voodoo Ranger IPA with five seasonal dishes created by acclaimed chef, farmer and author Matthew Raiford.

Attendees will receive a free copy of Chef Matthew’s new cookbook, “Bress ‘N’ N’yam: Gullah Geechee Recipes from a Sixth-Generation Farmer” and giveaway entry for a chance to win a Big Green Egg All-in-One Grill. Proceeds from this event will go to Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights.

The following events will take place at: Lake & Oak, Breakfast & Barney’s The James

Dates to follow; All events will take place from 5:30 – 8pm.

About EatOkra

EatOkra was founded by husband and wife Anthony Edwards, Jr (CEO) and Janique Edwards (COO) in Brooklyn, NY as a comprehensive, user-friendly Black-owned business directory app that makes Black food and beverage the focal point. EatOkra’s mission is to provide a food-themed directory that encourages fellowship through one specific avenue, Black food.

Since their 2016 debut, EatOkra has welcomed welcomed 375,000+ users; features 9,000+ Black-owned restaurants, bakeries, cafes, food trucks, bars and wineries across the U.S. are featured on the app and have been featured in the following media outlets: CuisineNoir, Forbes, Fox News Business, NBC New York, People, Thrillist and more.

About New Belgium Brewery

New Belgium Brewing Company is a nationally distributed brewery in the United States owned by an international beverage conglomerate. The brand produces Fat Tire Amber Ale, Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale, among other regular and seasonal beer varieties.

For More Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eatokra-x-new-belgium-food-and-beer-pairing-bash-tickets-193678496597