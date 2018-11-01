Earth Rider Brewery to Release Charlie Parr’s Pale

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Earth Rider Brewery has brewed Charlie Parr’s Pale to help Parr recover from medical expenses. In August, Parr fractured his right shoulder on Duluth’s Lakewalk while teaching his daughter how to skateboard. The internationally touring Twin Ports-based folk artist is able to play guitar again. But he was forced to cancel a string of West Coast festival appearances while facing a large insurance deductible. Parr was put in a dire financial position.

“Charlie has given a lot to our community and Earth Rider,” said Earth Rider Director of Brands, Brad Nelson. “He often performs in the Cedar Lounge taproom and is a good friend of ours. As an independent brewery, we strive to give back to the community that supports us. We hope this beer helps Charlie mend.”

Charlie has sold some of his vintage guitars and traded his now-retired skateboard to an artist for 1,000 “Never too late to mend” stickers like the one shown in the attached Charlie Parr’s Pale image. The plan is to sell each sticker for $1.

Charlie Parr’s Pale was brewed with Cascade, Centennial and Experimental Hop 06297 from Hopsteiner (a variety not yet on the open market) for an orange-hop character. A biscuit malt was used to provide a toasty base. Proceeds from the sale of Charlie Parr’s Pale will go to help Charlie recover from his medical expenses. The beer went on tap this week at Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge taproom and will be on tap for Parr’s Palace Theater show in St. Paul, Minn. on Nov. 17th.

