Eagle Valley Restaurants Plans Week-Long Fund Raiser Avalanche Victims From Eagle, Colorado

EAGLE, CO— In response to the loss of three of Eagle’s community members in an avalanche in Silverton, Cameron Douglas who owns Montauk and El Segundo, has organized a county-wide effort for local restaurants to support the families of these victims through the liquid that brings us all together: Beer. Gather ‘Round Week, named after the Bonfire Brewing slogan and deep community impact in Eagle and beyond, will launch March 1 and go through March 7.

More than 20 restaurants and counting have committed to donating proceeds from Bonfire Brewing beers sold back to the Bossung, Jessen, and Palmer families during the first week of March. Among these venues are Montauk, El Segundo, Blue Moose Pizza, Moe’s Original Barbeque, Garfinkle’s, and Dusty Boot Steakhouse.

“This effort is about Eagle coming together to support these families who are anchors in our community,” Douglas says of Gather ‘Round Week. Douglas and his wife Heather have lived and worked in the valley for nearly 20 years, and experienced the power of the community to rally around its people. “From bikes to beers to conservation, these are three people who helped make Eagle cool. They’ve always given back, and now it’s our turn to do the same,” he adds.

“After this news broke, Cameron reached out to me with this idea having already gotten restaurants on board. Him taking this initiative shows just how much our community really cares about everyone in it,” says Bonfire’s Mountain Ale Ambassador Doug Fenske. “These restaurants and bars have always shown us an incredible amount of support throughout our 10 years in business, and now more than ever have shown us what it means to gather ‘round.”

Cameron Douglas and his team are managing donations for Gather ‘Round Week. Restaurants interested in participating should contact montaukvail@gmail.com.

To purchase Bonfire Beer to sell at your bar or restaurant, contact Doug Fenske at doug@bonfirebrewing.com or (970) 456-1491.

 

ABOUT MONTAUK AND EL SEGUNDO

Owned by Cameron Douglas, Montauk has been a Lionshead institution since it opened in 1987 and its sister company El Segundo has been thriving since its opening in 2019. Both culinary programs are managed by Chef Partner Dimitri Souvorin. Find the restaurants at montaukvail.com and elsegundovail.com.

 

ABOUT BONFIRE BREWING

Craft enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers gather around Bonfire Brewing in Eagle, Colorado, where the beers are driven by quality, curiosity, and community. Founded in 2010, Bonfire continues on their path of sustainable growth with cans of their year-round beers available in liquor stores and restaurants across Colorado. Gather ‘round Bonfire online at bonfirebrewing.com.

For more information: https://radcraftbeer.com/news/gather-round-week-2021

