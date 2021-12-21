Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Opens Third Taproom in Elk Grove, CA

TURLOCK, California – After much anticipation, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. announces the opening of its third taproom located in Elk Grove, California. Marketed as the Old Town Tap House, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. will officially open its doors to eager craft beer fans on Saturday, December 18th at 11:00 AM. The new taproom is nestled in Elk Grove’s up-and-coming Old Town Historic District.

“We are extremely happy to finally open our latest taproom to the public,” shared Brett Tate, Founder/Owner of Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “It’s been especially challenging to open a new business site amidst all the additional issues created by the pandemic, but we made it through and are excited to welcome beer fans to our newest location. If nothing else, the extra time allowed us to pull together a really cool, unique experience for the area. It’s situated within walking distance of the City’s new open-air pavilion where farmer’s markets, food trucks and outdoor concerts are planned, so I think it’s going to be a nice addition to the region.”

Beautifully clad in original exposed brick, the taproom is located in a building estimated to be over 100 years old. The overall interior area measures just under 6,000 square feet, with approximately 3,000 square feet of customer space. The inside offers 30 taps featuring Dust Bowl beers and seltzers, banquette and lounge seating and some traditional bar seating. Televisions are located throughout complimented by oversized historic images from the Dust Bowl-era, eye-catching wall treatments and custom furnishings. Outside seating options abound. The covered patio offers comfortable couch vignettes, overhead fans for warm days and heaters for cooler weather. Communal picnic table seating, fire pits and a turf area for corn hole extend out to the open-air section, which also includes a raised deck platform with Adirondack chairs and more tables. A separate 30 tap tower services outdoor guests. The patio and open-air space measure nearly 7,000 square feet, making it one of Elk Grove’s largest outdoor options. The décor and furnishings resemble the brand personality established at Dust Bowl’s other taprooms in Turlock and Monterey, California. To-go packaged beer, growlers, Crowlers and retail items, such as tees, hats and glassware, are available.

“As our third taproom, the Elk Grove location really blends the best of all our taprooms,” shared Brett Honore, Owner, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “It’s a huge space, so we were able to incorporate a lot of different experiences. There will certainly be no shortage of fresh beers for craft lovers to enjoy. Our brewery is just over an hour away from Elk Grove, so we’ll be keeping the taps fresh and rotating. We’re proud to be part of Elk Grove’s Old Town revitalization and can’t wait to meet the community.”

Dust Bowl Brewing Company’s portfolio currently features 14 year-round beers and 14 specialty rotating beers, along with an ever-changing array of draft-only releases ensuring there’s always something new and interesting to explore while visiting any of Dust Bowl’s taprooms. Some of the Central Valley brewery’s most well-known brands include Hops of Wrath IPA, Therapist Imperial IPA and Taco Truck Lager. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. moved into Regional Brewery status in 2020 with a record 16,500 barrels of beer produced for the year. The brewery now ranks among the top 2.4% of craft breweries in California, the most competitive state with 958 craft breweries. Dust Bowl has been selling its beer in the Sacramento region for the past 10 years.

Offering first-come, first-served seating, Dust Bowl’s Old Town Tap House is located at 9676 Railroad Street, Elk Grove, CA. The taproom is open Monday – Thursday 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Friday – Saturday 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM and Sunday 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM. You can reach the taproom during operating hours at (916) 895-2397. More information, such as beer and food menus, may be found at www.dustbowlbrewing.com. Timely information can be found on the brewery’s Instagram page @dustbowlbrewingco.

About Dust Bowl Brewing Co.

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. produced its first beer in May 2009. The company is owned by Brett and Karen Tate and Brett and Camy Honoré, who became the Tate’s business partners in 2010. The company built and moved its production to a 30,000 sq. ft. brewery and taproom, located in Turlock, California, in June 2016. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. beers are available in 5.2 and 15.5 gallon kegs along with selected styles in 22 oz. and 12 oz. bottles and 19.2 oz., 16 oz. and 12 oz. cans. Distribution includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. achieved Regional Brewer status in 2020 with an annual production of over 16,500 barrels. The craft brewery showcases a wide variety of its beers at its three taprooms, the Brewery Taproom located in Turlock, California, the Tap Depot in Monterey, California and the Old Town Tap House in Elk Grove, CA.

For More Information:

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/