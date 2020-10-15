Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Launches Marketing Campaign with Leftie Wine Co.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Dust Bowl Brewing Co. announces a cross promotional marketing campaign with local Central Valley craft winemaker, LEFTIE Wine Co., owned by E. & J. Gallo Winery. The two come together to build mutual brand awareness and increase sales through the campaign “Craft is Better Together.”

Set to run in Central Valley/Northern California chain retailers the month of October through November 4th, “Craft is Better Together” is designed to promote and attract consumers to both craft beer and craft wine. LEFTIE Wine Co. is pioneering a unique process to winemaking with secondary fermentation, a process that craft breweries also utilize to create distinct complexities and aromas.

The campaign features a Text-to-Redeem component offering consumers a $5 rebate on the combined purchase of any LEFTIE Wine Co. bottle and a 6 pack of Taco Truck Lager, Dust Bowl’s year-round portfolio leader. Point of Sale materials will support side-by-side product displays in the wine and beer sections of chain and independent retailers.

“We’re pleased to partner with LEFTIE Wine Co. on the local promo,” shares Brett Tate, Founder/Owner, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. “We believe our brands appeal to the same consumer…the curious consumer who appreciates a unique perspective on craft beverages whether it be in beer or craft wine. It’s an exciting opportunity to pair with a company owned by E. & J. Gallo Winery, one of the world’s most renowned wineries.”

“We chose to partner with Dust Bowl Brewing Co. as they have built a solid craft beer following throughout the Central Valley, a region that LEFTIE Wine Co. also considers home,” comments Alex Lee, LEFTIE Wine Co.’s Director of Marketing. “LEFTIE has a unique perspective and takes a creative approach when it comes to crafting wine including secondary fruit fermentation, so it makes sense to partner with an exceptional local craft brewery like Dust Bowl.”

Dust Bowl Brewing Co. produced its first beer in May 2009. The company is owned by Brett and Karen Tate and Brett and Camy Honoré, who became the Tate’s business partners in 2010. The company built and moved its production to a 30,000 sq. ft. brewery and taproom, located in Turlock, California, in June 2016. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. beers are available in 5.2 and 15.5 gallon kegs along with selected styles in 22 oz. and 12 oz. bottles and 19.2 oz., 16 oz. and 12 oz. cans. Distribution includes Central and Northern California, parts of Southern California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas. The craft brewery showcases a wide variety of its beers at its two taprooms, the Brewery Taproom located in Turlock, California and the Tap Depot in Monterey, California. More information may be found at www.dustbowlbrewing.com.

LEFTIE Wine Co. began with a unique perspective on American winemaking and ingenuity. Inspired by local craft breweries and how they push the boundaries of flavor, LEFTIE delivers a whole new taste experience. LEFTIE wines are uniquely crafted premium blends that undergo a double fermentation with fruit juice, that enhances existing notes and delivers an integrated, flavor-packed wine. LEFTIE “Flight of Fancy” Red Blend, LEFTIE “Maiden Voyage” White Blend, and LEFTIE “Final Frontier” Rosé Blend are available nationally for $9.99 SRP. To learn more, visit https://www.leftiewines.com/

For More Information:

https://dustbowlbrewing.com/