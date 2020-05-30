DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences Unveils Brewing Liquefaction Enzyme Solution AMYLEX 6T

WILMINGTON, Del. – DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (DuPont) has announced a new enzyme solution for adjunct liquefaction: AMYLEX 6T. The innovative enzyme enables numerous business gains for breweries and distilleries alike including the ability to expand into new segments with locally-sourced raw materials, improve productivity, maximize yield, ensure consistent quality and ultimately increase profitability.

“Every brewer faces unique challenges that can have significant impacts on brewing processes ranging from climatic conditions to variations in raw material availability and quality,” said Jens Eiken, global product manager, Brewing & Distilling Enzymes, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. “Our enzymes help breweries adapt to various barriers, while maximizing efficiency, consistency and quality in every brew. For distillers, the emphasis is on continuous process improvement and higher productivity, yet the advantages are similar to those for breweries.”

AMYLEX 6T is the latest enzyme to meet the mark, precisely engineered with a high proportion of endo-alpha-amylase-activity to specifically target viscosity reduction, even for tannin-rich raw materials like sorghum which de-risks process issues. For brewers using 100% corn, it offers an even higher extract yield.

This novel solution also requires very low dosage, delivering 20% lower peak viscosity than the benchmark, up to 20% shorter liquefaction time at a very broad pH range (from pH 4.8 to 6.0) and a a higher-than-normal “first time right,” reducing the risk of costly production re-runs and wasted product. This enables potential for higher profits, additional opportunities for brewers to get creative with their brews and for distilleries to improve performance.

“Of course, the correct dosage of AMYLEX 6T varies according to local conditions, adjunct type, water-to-grist ratio and brewing protocols,” added Eiken. “But its trial performance has been outstanding; we’ve experienced a significantly higher extract yield with a lower dosage of AMYLEX 6T, as compared to the benchmark.”

Learn more about AMYLEX 6T and DuPont’s full portfolio of brewing and distilling enzymes at biosciences.dupont.com/brewing

