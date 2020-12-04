DuClaw Kicks off 2021 Hopped Sour Series with “Hoppy Together”

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Baltimore – Following incredible demand for its core and seasonal hopped sour releases including now-core brand ‘Strawberry Letter 23,’ Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company is introducing ‘Hoppy Together,’ a simple hopped sour ale into the market as the first for 2021 in the quarterly series, hitting shelves in January.

The craft brew features strong citrus and tropical flavors, balanced by hints of pine, pear and passion fruit.

“It’s the perfect amount of hop and tart to be easy drinking with a smooth, crisp finish,” said DuClaw Director of Brewery Operations Chris Wood. “We think this is the next style to fly. We are seeing wild success with ours, even moving our strawberry hopped sour into our core lineup, so we’re leaning into the style.”

‘Hoppy Together’ is a classic hopped sour ale with subtle sweetness, and features Mosaic, Azacca, and Simcoe hops plus lactose and a 7.1% ABV. It will release in 12oz 6-packs cans and kegs, and is scheduled to hit shelves in January.

The hopped sour series will rotate each quarter, exploring a variety of hops and fruit additions.

 About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 19 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada and France. 

www.duclaw.com.

Find DuClaw distributed in:

Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. More access to DuClaw beers is available via Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer program. Interested retailers located outside the distribution area should email: info@brewpipeline.com.

###

For More Information:
https://duclaw.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
12/15 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
12/14 - Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.