DuClaw Kicks off 2021 Hopped Sour Series with “Hoppy Together”

Baltimore – Following incredible demand for its core and seasonal hopped sour releases including now-core brand ‘Strawberry Letter 23,’ Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company is introducing ‘Hoppy Together,’ a simple hopped sour ale into the market as the first for 2021 in the quarterly series, hitting shelves in January.

The craft brew features strong citrus and tropical flavors, balanced by hints of pine, pear and passion fruit.

“It’s the perfect amount of hop and tart to be easy drinking with a smooth, crisp finish,” said DuClaw Director of Brewery Operations Chris Wood. “We think this is the next style to fly. We are seeing wild success with ours, even moving our strawberry hopped sour into our core lineup, so we’re leaning into the style.”

‘Hoppy Together’ is a classic hopped sour ale with subtle sweetness, and features Mosaic, Azacca, and Simcoe hops plus lactose and a 7.1% ABV. It will release in 12oz 6-packs cans and kegs, and is scheduled to hit shelves in January.

The hopped sour series will rotate each quarter, exploring a variety of hops and fruit additions.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 19 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada and France.

www.duclaw.com.

Find DuClaw distributed in:

Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. More access to DuClaw beers is available via Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer program. Interested retailers located outside the distribution area should email: info@brewpipeline.com.

###

For More Information:

https://duclaw.com/