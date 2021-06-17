DuClaw Introduces Lil’ Sour Me America

Baltimore, Md. – Inspired by classic rocket popsicles, DuClaw Brewing just dropped a miniature version of its beloved summer staple, “Lil’ Sour Me America,” hitting shelves for the first time in 12oz cans by mid-June.

The refreshing medium-bodied ale stays true to its patriotic roots, combining three rich fruit swirls of cherry purée, raspberry purée, and key lime juice. The subtle ruby hue and red tinged foam pairs well with any firework show or sweltering beach day too.

“After seeing the buzz and overwhelmingly positive reactions to our original Sour Me America, we knew we had to bring it back for our summer lineup,” said DuClaw Director of Brewery Operations Chris Wood. “Playing off nostalgia is always a great creative challenge, and capturing the notorious flavor trifecta was a big win.”

‘Lil Sour Me America features Saaz hops and a 5.5% ABV. It can be found on shelves now in 12oz cans, or on draft at select locations in states where DuClaw is sold.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 21 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada and France.

