DuClaw Introduces ‘Lemonade Stand by Me’ Hopped Sour

Baltimore, Md. – Taking a twist on a classic lemonade stand, Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company has released ‘Lemonade Stand by Me,’ a refreshing hopped sour that embraces a mix of fresh raspberries and mouth-puckering Meyer lemon purée.

The bold yellow and red label features an old-fashioned lemonade stand, and includes a QR code linking to a Spotify playlist curated by the DuClaw team with timeless hits.

“There are a few ways to amplify a cool, tall glass of lemonade, but for this hopped sour, we decided to crush raspberries to capture a subtle sweetness that would pair nicely with citrus acidity,” said DuClaw Director of Brewery Operations Chris Wood. “This one definitely packs a nice punch that’s perfect for the last days of summer.”

‘Lemonade Stand by Me’ offers a light pink hue with lemondrop hops and a 7.1% ABV, and is available in 12 oz cans and on draft at select locations.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 22 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada.

Find DuClaw distributed in:

Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. More access to DuClaw beers is available via Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer program.

For More Information:

https://duclaw.com/