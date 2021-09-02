DuClaw Introduces ‘Lemonade Stand by Me’ Hopped Sour

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Baltimore, Md. – Taking a twist on a classic lemonade stand, Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company has released ‘Lemonade Stand by Me,’ a refreshing hopped sour that embraces a mix of fresh raspberries and mouth-puckering Meyer lemon purée.

The bold yellow and red label features an old-fashioned lemonade stand, and includes a QR code linking to a Spotify playlist curated by the DuClaw team with timeless hits.

“There are a few ways to amplify a cool, tall glass of lemonade, but for this hopped sour, we decided to crush raspberries to capture a subtle sweetness that would pair nicely with citrus acidity,” said DuClaw Director of Brewery Operations Chris Wood. “This one definitely packs a nice punch that’s perfect for the last days of summer.”

‘Lemonade Stand by Me’ offers a light pink hue with lemondrop hops and a 7.1% ABV, and is available in 12 oz cans and on draft at select locations.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 22 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada.

Find DuClaw distributed in:

Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. More access to DuClaw beers is available via Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer program.

For More Information:
https://duclaw.com/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More