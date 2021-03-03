Duclaw Brewing Takes Part in ‘Give a Crap Challenge’

NEW YORK – Colorectal cancer is crappy. As the nation’s second-deadliest form of cancer, it kills thousands every year. This March, adults can enjoy a limited-edition glittery beer that can’t be purchased with money, but can only be accessed with their own poop during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The unusual ask is part of the clever ‘Give a Crap Challenge’ hatched by the Colon Cancer Foundation, Squatty Potty and DuClaw Brewing Company with help from CraftShack to help the Colon Cancer Foundation reach their goal of providing 10,000 colorectal cancer screenings to underserved communities in 2021.

As a result of signing up, participants will also help to raise awareness for the 75 million people in the U.S. who are 45+ and should be regularly tested for colorectal cancer (and their loved ones who can help to encourage “the talk”).

For 400 eligible participants, it’s as easy as: Click. Squat. Sip. –

Click – Sign up at www.GiveACrapChallenge.com between March 3 – 7 for a chance to participate and receive the screening, Squatty Potty and beer.

(One hundred lucky entrants will be randomly selected from signups to participate at no cost. Another 300 can instantly participate by making an $85 donation.)

Squat – Take your noninvasive colorectal cancer screening test in the privacy of your own home and mail to the lab in the prepaid envelope.

– Take your noninvasive colorectal cancer screening test in the privacy of your own home and mail to the lab in the prepaid envelope. Sip – Enjoy your 6-pack of DuClaw’s ‘Thanks for Giving a Crap’ edition of Sour Me Unicorn Farts glittered sour ale on your doorstep from CraftShack & relish in the fact that you gave a crap today! (You’ll receive secure, personalized results of your screening test from to your device.)

“This is us, arms in the air shouting from the rooftops that colorectal cancers are no longer simply an old person’s disease,” said Cindy Bourassi, president of the Colon Cancer Foundation. “The fight against the second-leading cause of cancer death among U.S. men and women is serious…and sometimes, the best way to engage people is with a little humor!”

Participants will get exclusive access to the limited-edition pilot batch of this year’s much anticipated Sour Me Unicorn Farts glittered sour ale made with fruity cereal, a trio of fruits, edible glitter plus the addition of graham cracker. The beer will be gifted in 12oz 6-packs. The label will say, ‘Thanks for Giving a [rainbow poop emoji]’ with a blue star for colorectal cancer awareness.

The promotion will run during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, with signups opening up on Wednesday, March 3, on National Colorectal Cancer Screening Day, closing on Sunday, March 7.

Marketing will include a series of short, humorous videos produced by Squatty Potty and feature the brand’s famous rainbow ice cream-pooping unicorn ‘Dookie’ as an employee at DuClaw Brewing Company, getting into all sorts of trouble.

[Squatty Potty is notorious for the 2015 viral video featuring the Prince of Poop and Dookie educating people on the benefits of squatting to eliminate more effectively.]

Additionally, with the help of celebrities and influencers, the campaign will activate a social #GiveACrapChallenge on TikTok and other platforms, where participants can ask a parent or loved one, “When was the last time you pooped?” as a way to encourage “the talk” about getting tested because you “give a crap” about them. Participants can donate any amount by texting CRAP to 512-920-5521. For every $35 contribution, one colorectal cancer screening will be donated to someone in need.

For more on the promotion, visit www.GiveACrapChallenge.com. To apply to receive a donation of testing kits to distribute to the underserved or uninsured, or to learn more about colorectal cancer awareness month, visit www.coloncancerfoundation.org.

More about Colorectal Cancer & affected populations:

2nd leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the U.S.

Regular testing is recommended for adults 45+.

75M people should be regularly tested, half being underserved and uninsured.

African Americans are at high risk, with incidence rates +20%, and death rates +40%.

Anyone >45 with symptoms should see their primary care provider as soon as possible.

The recent and tragic deaths of actors Chadwick Boseman, 43, and Natalie Desselle-Reid, 53, as a result of colorectal cancer illustrate the younger trend: The fastest growing incidence among those 20-29. The most cases under 50 among those 40-49.



About the Campaign Collaborators:

Colon Cancer Foundation

The Colon Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization registered in the state of New York and is listed by the IRS as a public charity. The organization is dedicated to supporting colorectal cancer research; educating the public about the importance of early detection, and forming strategic partnerships in the fight against colorectal cancer. The foundation offers those affected by colorectal cancer a platform to increase public awareness of colorectal cancer, while also working to lower incidence and death rates through public education, collaborations, and early-screening education. The Colon Cancer Foundation hosts annual events and challenges that seeks to raise money to support the foundation’s mission.

For more information please visit (www.coloncancerfoundation.org/) or connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Squatty Potty, LLC

Founded in 2011, Squatty Potty, LLC is a consumer products company whose product lines consist of toilet stools, sprays and other bathroom accessories. Its flagship product, the Squatty Potty stool, is designed to help users assume the squatting position while using the bathroom, delivering fast, complete elimination with comfort and ease. In 2014, the Company was featured on ABC’s hit TV show Shark Tank, and became the second most successful company in the history of the show. In 2015, the Company launched a wildly successful marketing campaign featuring a viral YouTube video that has garnered over 140 million views to date and won the 2016 Webby Award. Currently Squatty Potty products are sold in over 6,000 retail locations globally including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Target.

DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 19 U.S. states and DC plus Canada and France, with additional U.S. distribution through Brew Pipeline. www.duclaw.com.

CraftShack

The premier online marketplace and platform for specialty craft beers delivered to your door. www.craftshack.com.

Diablo Doughnuts

Baltimore doughnut shop that’s ‘Local as F*ck.’ Home of the original Unicorn Farts doughnut and original collaborator on the Sour Me Unicorn Farts beer. www.410dough.com.

Agencies who worked on the campaign include Elevation Advertising, 212 Communications and Social Endurance.

###

For More Information:

https://duclaw.com/