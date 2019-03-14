DuClaw Brewing Company to Release Sour Me Unicorn Farts Beer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BALTIMORE – Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company will release its ‘Sour Me Unicorn Farts’ glittered sour ale made with Fruity Pebbles cereal this month.

The brew is a collaboration between DuClaw and a Baltimore donut company, Diablo Doughnuts, which makes out-of-the-box flavors, and bills themselves as ‘local as f*#k.’ The Unicorn Farts donut served as inspiration for this beer. It’s vanilla-frosted and dipped in fruity cereal with more frosting drizzled on top.

“We were inspired by the way [Diablo founder] Ros continuously pushes the envelope with flavors and recipes,” said Dave Benfield, DuClaw founder and president. “The process and pace with which they operate with is strangely similar to our approach to innovation – constant creativity, ideation and testing.”

The beer is medium-bodied, tart and sweet, 5.5% alcohol by volume, and features fruit additions that give nod to fruity cereal, plus the addition of edible glitter.

A portion of proceeds from the launch event for this beer will benefit The Pride Center of Maryland, and DuClaw will be part of Pride events in other markets where the beer is distributed.

The first cans will be released at an event  on Saturday, March 16th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the brewery in Baltimore before being moved into distribution and hitting shelves by early April.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

One of the first and largest breweries in Maryland and made famous for its Sweet Baby Jesus! chocolate peanut butter porter, DuClaw has been fearlessly innovating across categories of craft beer for more than 22 years. Now releasing 16oz sour, pastry and double IPA series every eight weeks, you can find DuClaw in 18 states across the Northeast and Southeast U.S. Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. www.duclaw.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks CBC 2019
Brew Talks CBC 2019

Denver, CO ● April 9, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019

Washington, DC ● May 17, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

New York, NY ● June 14, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.