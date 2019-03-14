DuClaw Brewing Company to Release Sour Me Unicorn Farts Beer

BALTIMORE – Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company will release its ‘Sour Me Unicorn Farts’ glittered sour ale made with Fruity Pebbles cereal this month.

The brew is a collaboration between DuClaw and a Baltimore donut company, Diablo Doughnuts, which makes out-of-the-box flavors, and bills themselves as ‘local as f*#k.’ The Unicorn Farts donut served as inspiration for this beer. It’s vanilla-frosted and dipped in fruity cereal with more frosting drizzled on top.

“We were inspired by the way [Diablo founder] Ros continuously pushes the envelope with flavors and recipes,” said Dave Benfield, DuClaw founder and president. “The process and pace with which they operate with is strangely similar to our approach to innovation – constant creativity, ideation and testing.”

The beer is medium-bodied, tart and sweet, 5.5% alcohol by volume, and features fruit additions that give nod to fruity cereal, plus the addition of edible glitter.

A portion of proceeds from the launch event for this beer will benefit The Pride Center of Maryland, and DuClaw will be part of Pride events in other markets where the beer is distributed.

The first cans will be released at an event on Saturday, March 16th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the brewery in Baltimore before being moved into distribution and hitting shelves by early April.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

