DuClaw Brewing Company to Release ‘Regular Beer’ Lager

BALTIMORE — While craft beverage shelves are loaded with variety, DuClaw Brewing Company out of Baltimore, Maryland will debut ‘Regular Beer,’ an American craft lager, later this summer.

Carefully crafted for simplicity both in product and packaging, ‘Regular Beer’ was created in response to consumers asking if the mid-sized craft brewer that specializes in sours, double IPAs and stouts has any ‘regular beer’ offerings.

“Right now, walking into a liquor store, the choices are infinite,” said DuClaw’s head designer Tyler McCoy. “The vast array of designs and colors on the shelves can be overwhelming. We wanted to create something bold, utilitarian and in your face – something you know is beer.”

The liquid was brewed to be equally as simple – an American craft lager.

“We wanted to make something light that goes down easy, but that still has enough flavor to separate us from domestic lagers,” said DuClaw brewer Mark Johnson, who also shared that it took a while to perfect the recipe. “It’s a touch more creative, a touch craftier. That’s why it’s special.”

Regular Beer will be available in Maryland by late July, and throughout DuClaw’s distribution area of 18 states and DC later this summer.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. www.duclaw.com. Find DuClaw distributed in: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. Coming by Fall 2019: Massachusetts, Tennessee.

