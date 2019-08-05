DuClaw Brewing Company Releases 4 New Beers

BALTIMORE – DuClaw Brewing Company is releasing four new beers from their double IPA, Sour Me and tart IPA series, which are hitting shelves as we speak.

Citra Snuggy: A blankety-soft all-citra double IPA that’s 8.3% alc./vol. with notes of mango, pineapple and stonefruit. Limited release in 16oz can 4-packs.

Sour Me Peach Sherbet: A kettle sour made with fresh peaches and lactose for big tart-sweet peach notes and a creamy, full body and 5.5% alc./vol. Limited release in 16oz can 4-packs.

My, My, My Key Lime Pie: A key lime pie tart IPA made with key lime, coconut and graham cracker and 7.1% alc./vol. Brewed in collaboration with World of Beer out of Baltimore, Maryland, this beer is now being released to all territories due to high demand. Limited release in 12oz can 6-packs.

Troubles Melt Like Lemon Drops: A tart IPA made with lemon drop hops, Yuzu citrus fruits & lactose at 7.1% alc./vol. Seasonal; available through September in 12oz can 6-packs.

DuClaw releases new beers every eight weeks and has distribution in 18 states and DC. For more information, visit www.duclaw.com.

Find DuClaw distributed in: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. Coming by Fall 2019: Massachusetts, Tennessee.