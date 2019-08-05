DuClaw Brewing Company Releases 4 New Beers

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BALTIMORE – DuClaw Brewing Company is releasing four new beers from their double IPA, Sour Me and tart IPA series, which are hitting shelves as we speak.

Citra Snuggy: A blankety-soft all-citra double IPA that’s 8.3% alc./vol. with notes of mango, pineapple and stonefruit. Limited release in 16oz can 4-packs.

Sour Me Peach Sherbet: A kettle sour made with fresh peaches and lactose for big tart-sweet peach notes and a creamy, full body and 5.5% alc./vol. Limited release in 16oz can 4-packs.

My, My, My Key Lime Pie: A key lime pie tart IPA made with key lime, coconut and graham cracker and 7.1% alc./vol. Brewed in collaboration with World of Beer out of Baltimore, Maryland, this beer is now being released to all territories due to high demand. Limited release in 12oz can 6-packs.

Troubles Melt Like Lemon Drops: A tart IPA made with lemon drop hops, Yuzu citrus fruits & lactose at 7.1% alc./vol. Seasonal; available through September in 12oz can 6-packs.

DuClaw releases new beers every eight weeks and has distribution in 18 states and DC. For more information, visit www.duclaw.com.

Find DuClaw distributed in: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. Coming by Fall 2019: Massachusetts, Tennessee.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.