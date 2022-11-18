DSSOLVR Announces Durham Taproom

Beverage producer expands to Triangle area with 2023 taproom opening.

Durham, N.C. — Asheville-based brewery DSSOLVR is thrilled to announce its second taproom, opening in downtown Durham, North Carolina in 2023. The Atlas Building on Rigsbee Ave will be home to DSSOLVR’s first taproom outside of Asheville, with plans to begin construction on the 2,500 square foot space in early 2023 and a projected opening date later in the year.

The opportunity to expand DSSOLVR’s brand into Durham’s growing and diverse market is an exciting progression for the company, which has cultivated the Triangle area as one of its primary areas of distribution focus since opening in 2019.

“We love the Triangle, and Durham in particular,” explains {Vince or Mike, DSSOLVR co-founder.} “It’s not just a market that seems to really like our beers, it’s also a community that we feel shares a lot of parallels with Asheville. Our goal is for DSSOLVR Durham to be an inclusive, welcoming space that reflects the awesome people we’ve befriended in the Triangle over the years.”

DSSOLVR Durham’s offerings will closely mirror the portfolio available in its Asheville tasting room, and will maintain the company’s commitment to using locally-sourced ingredients from artisanal producers. Offerings on tap will include a wide array of fermented beverages including hazy IPAs, lagers, pub ales, fruited sours, seltzers, and hard slushies in addition to cider, wine, and mead.

The company will bring their popular and unconventional events to Durham, as well as community-driven fundraisers supporting Triangle-area non-profits. Regular donation opportunities in the taproom will be supplemented with frequent volunteer outreach events that encourage community engagement and reaffirm DSSOLVR’s commitment to leveraging its position as a gathering space to generate a positive impact in Durham, much as the company has done in Asheville.

“One of the big reasons we’re so excited about the opportunity to come to Durham is that the people seem really open and welcoming,” adds {Mike or Vince.} We want to create a space that’s a little different from the other bars and breweries around, something that feels like a natural fit with the community but still has an unmistakable DSSOLVR twist. If you’re in Durham and you want to get weird, this is the spot for you.”

About DSSOLVR

DSSOLVR is a beverage company built on the ethos of breaking down barriers, blending art and craft together into a cohesive whole. Melding the myriad interests and influences of co-founders Vince Tursi and Mike Semenec, DSSOLVR transcends the stylistic limits traditionally imposed on fermented beverages to create products as unique as the branding they wear. Unifying science, story, and psychedelia, DSSOLVR strives to deliver a beverage experience unlike any other. Learn more at https://www.dssolvr.com and https://www.instagram.com/dssolvr