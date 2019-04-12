Dry Dock Brewing Releases Hazy IPA

AURORA, Colo. —Dry Dock Brewing Company will release Hazy IPA, a new addition to their year-round lineup, on April 8 at both tasting rooms and April 15 into the market.

This beer was born out of managing brewer, Alan Simons, take on a juicy IPA. After piloting several batches, the Kviek yeast strain stood out as a clear favorite. “Hazy IPAs are all the rage these days,” said Simons. “Some might say we’re a little late to this game, but we wanted to be sure we had a unique, drinkable, and quality product. The Kveik yeast along with some stellar fruity hops has allowed us to achieve all those things and a beer all our staff is proud to produce and serve.”

On April 8, Dry Dock Brewing Co. hosted a Release Party at their flagship location, South Dock.

Hazy IPA was brewed as a new year-round release made available in kegs, 6-packs and in the redesigned Booty Box, their mix 12-pack. The Booty Box is an integral part of Dry Dock Brewing Co. and The Brew Hut’s Gives Program as $0.50 from every Booty Box sold, be it retail or wholesale, directly benefits their quarterly charity partner.

Hazy IPA 6.3 Percent ABV

A hazy IPA with aromas of big passion fruit, pineapple, and fresh squeezed OJ. We brewed it with special hopping techniques to keep bitterness extremely low, and fermented with Kveik (the yeast used for traditional Norwegian farmhouse beers) to help contribute to and compliment the tropical aromas and flavors of the hops.

About Dry Dock Brewing

Dry Dock Brewing Company was the first brewery in Aurora, Colorado and is now one of Colorado’s top producing breweries made possible by its second production facility North Dock, the closest Colorado craft brewery to Denver International Airport. Visit the brewery online at drydockbrewing.com and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/DryDockBrewing, on Instagram and Twitter @DryDockBrewing.