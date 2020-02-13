Dry Dock Brewing Co Releases Mysters Hard Seltzer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

AURORA, Colo. – Dry Dock Brewing Company is excited to announce the launch of Mysters Hard Seltzer across Colorado later this month.  Mysters is 110 calories, 2 carbs, 5% ABV, and gluten free. This hard seltzer is currently available in both of Dry Dock’s Aurora taprooms, and will officially hit retailers on February 17.

Mysters Hard Seltzer is made using all natural extracts and are available in a variety pack featuring four flavors: Ginger Lime, Pineapple Coconut, Apricot and Sour Raspberry. Dry Dock used their flagship beer, Apricot Blonde, as inspiration for their apricot seltzer, making it the first apricot seltzer in the market. Dry Dock is also excited to have the first sour seltzer with their Sour Raspberry flavor. To continue their fleet of interesting, fruit forward flavors, Dry Dock rounds out their Mysters offerings with a zesty and refreshing Ginger Lime seltzer and a tropical-inspired Pineapple Coconut seltzer that transports you to a tropical vacation.

On the release of the hard seltzer, co-owner Michelle Reding said, “We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Mysters Hard Seltzer to Colorado! The demand for gluten free beverages has increased amongst our customer base. With the uniqueness of flavors, Mysters is a way to fill that gap in our fleet.”

About Dry Dock

Established in 2005, Dry Dock Brewing Company was the first brewery in Aurora, Colorado and is now proud to be one of Colorado’s top producing breweries. With 25 GABF medals and 8 World Beer Cup awards, Dry Dock Brewing Company serves their beers and seltzers 7 days a week in their two Aurora tasting rooms. Visit the brewery online at drydockbrewing.com, and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/DryDockBrewing and on Instagram and Twitter @DryDockBrewing.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)

San Antonio, TX ● April 21, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.