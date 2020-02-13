Dry Dock Brewing Co Releases Mysters Hard Seltzer

AURORA, Colo. – Dry Dock Brewing Company is excited to announce the launch of Mysters Hard Seltzer across Colorado later this month. Mysters is 110 calories, 2 carbs, 5% ABV, and gluten free. This hard seltzer is currently available in both of Dry Dock’s Aurora taprooms, and will officially hit retailers on February 17.

Mysters Hard Seltzer is made using all natural extracts and are available in a variety pack featuring four flavors: Ginger Lime, Pineapple Coconut, Apricot and Sour Raspberry. Dry Dock used their flagship beer, Apricot Blonde, as inspiration for their apricot seltzer, making it the first apricot seltzer in the market. Dry Dock is also excited to have the first sour seltzer with their Sour Raspberry flavor. To continue their fleet of interesting, fruit forward flavors, Dry Dock rounds out their Mysters offerings with a zesty and refreshing Ginger Lime seltzer and a tropical-inspired Pineapple Coconut seltzer that transports you to a tropical vacation.

On the release of the hard seltzer, co-owner Michelle Reding said, “We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Mysters Hard Seltzer to Colorado! The demand for gluten free beverages has increased amongst our customer base. With the uniqueness of flavors, Mysters is a way to fill that gap in our fleet.”

About Dry Dock

Established in 2005, Dry Dock Brewing Company was the first brewery in Aurora, Colorado and is now proud to be one of Colorado’s top producing breweries. With 25 GABF medals and 8 World Beer Cup awards, Dry Dock Brewing Company serves their beers and seltzers 7 days a week in their two Aurora tasting rooms. Visit the brewery online at drydockbrewing.com, and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/DryDockBrewing and on Instagram and Twitter @DryDockBrewing.