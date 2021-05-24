Drizly Launches On-Demand Delivery in St. Joseph , Missouri

BOSTON, MA – Drizly, the nation’s largest alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, announced its availability to residents of St. Joseph, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. In partnership with Speedy’s Convenience, adults of legal drinking age can now shop the Drizly app or website for the area’s widest selection of beer, wine and spirits. With nine Speedy’s Convenience locations now online,50,000 adults of legal drinking age in the St. Joseph area can enjoy on-demand delivery straight to their door.

“As a family-owned business for three generations, we’ve seen shopper behavior change over time. Providing excellent customer service has always been our goal, and the timing couldn’t have been better to partner with Drizly, with so much shopping happening online,” said Margaret Bruce,Director of Operations at Speedy’s Convenience. “Using Drizly, longtime customers and new shoppers alike can explore our wide inventory from the comforts of home and enjoy on-demand delivery in 60 minutes or less.”

“Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner, so there couldn’t be a better time to introduce Drizly to St. Joseph,” said Blaine Grinna, Director of RetailerPartnerships at Drizly. “Drizly’s platform now has nine well-known, trusted locations around the region, allowing consumers to shop inventory across locations, compare prices, and find the perfect beverage no matter the occasion – getting it delivered within a timeframe that works with their schedule.”

Consumers of legal drinking age across Missouri, and a total of 1,400+ cities across North America, can visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app (App Store andGoogle Play) to shop inventory from local retailers for beer, wine and spirits delivered on demand. A detailed look at changes in Drizly’s delivery processes to maximize customer and retailer employee safety can be foundhere.

Retailers in the area interested in alcohol e-commerce can visit BevAlc Insights, Drizly’s comprehensive resource for retailers to access data and insights about the beverage alcohol industry and its fast-growing online segment. The platform is updated weekly with category and market trend forecasts, fresh consumer insights and other information and counsel developed expressly to help adult beverage retailers grow.

