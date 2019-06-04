Drizly Expands Network in Florida

BOSTON — Drizly, North America’s first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today announced a major expansion of its network in Jacksonville with the addition of six stores in Metro Jacksonville and three locations in Jacksonville Beach. All nine stores are owned by ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Florida’s largest and oldest privately-held wine and spirits retailer. This addition of ABC stores doubles Drizly’s store count in Jacksonville and increases its already 1,250-location strong national retail network, bringing alcohol delivery to approximately 180,000 more residents of legal drinking age in Jacksonville.

Through ABC and other best-in-class retailers, Drizly offers adults of legal drinking age the widest selection of beer, wine and spirits and the convenience of delivery in under 60 minutes through Drizly.com and the Drizly app (App Store and Google Play).

“Jacksonville embraced online alcohol shopping from the moment our network went live here in 2016, and ABC was a big part of that success right from the start,” said Scott Braun, Chief Marketing Officer at Drizly. “It’s great to build on that mutual success and bring the most extensive inventory and convenient, under-60-minute delivery to even more residents of Jacksonville. Orders placed on Drizly in Jacksonville grew by nearly 60 percent during our first year in the city. We look forward to making even more good times better here in Jacksonville.”

Drizly users shopping ABC’s extensive inventory can now also access the retailer’s “Sourced & Certified” private label collection of unique, premium-quality wine and spirits hand selected across the globe by ABC’s experts at exclusive prices. Drizly shoppers can also browse and buy ABC’s unique bar accessories and exclusive bundle options.

“We became the leading wine and spirits provider in Florida by fulfilling our mission to offer the best products and customer service, a mission that Drizly wholeheartedly shares, supports and enables,” said Andy Abernathy, Senior Vice President of Business Development of ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. “The overwhelmingly positive experience of ABC locations already on the Drizly platform made bringing another nine stores onboard a natural next step.”

Beyond Jacksonville, Drizly brings on-demand alcohol delivery to Florida consumers of legal drinking age through over fifty ABC locations.

Drizly equips all retailer partners with technology to reliably and responsibly offer delivery services, including proprietary ID verification technology that enables store personnel to scan and verify IDs, with accuracy that goes well beyond a manual review. Drizly provides customers in over 100 markets across North America the ability to shop from their local retailers anywhere, anytime right from their phones.

About Drizly

Drizly is North America’s largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery and shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites through the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 100 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised over $67 million to date.