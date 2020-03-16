Drinkworks Launches First Beer Pilot in Partnership with Anheuser-Busch-Owned Golden Road

BEDFORD, Mass. – Today, beverage-innovation company Drinkworks® announced its first beer pilot in partnership with Los Angeles-based Golden Road Brewing. Beginning today, the pilot program offers consumers in Orange County, California the opportunity to enjoy freshly-poured draught brews in the comfort of their home. These brews were created exclusively for the Drinkworks Home Bar system by Golden Road brewmaster, Victor Novak. Residents of Orange County, California can purchase the novel 4-count variety brew pack at select brick & mortar retailers, including BevMo!, Total Wine & More, and Ralphs.

“This pilot partnership with Golden Road marks a new era in Drinkworks’ history, and we could not be more excited to be working with such a stand-out craft partner,” said Drinkworks CEO, Nathaniel Davis. “Expanding our offerings beyond our extensive cocktail collection to include draught brews is a no-brainer as it gives our consumers more ways to entertain at the push of a button.”

“Golden Road is all about making delicious, California craft beer accessible to everyone, and by partnering with Drinkworks we are reaching a whole new audience of at-home entertainers,” said Victor Novak, Brewmaster at Golden Road. “I’m constantly experimenting with the freshest ingredients California has to offer, and I am excited to see how consumers respond to the flavors in our Drinkworks-exclusive lineup.”

The draught brew variety pack includes four 14oz. California-inspired wheat brews: Mango Wheat, Blood Orange Wheat, Pineapple Apricot Wheat and Strawberry Guava Wheat. Each brew is created using traditional brewing techniques at Golden Road’s Los Angeles brewery. Subsequently, water is removed through a proprietary freeze-distillation process and Drinkworks Pods are filled with the concentrated brew. The Drinkworks Home Bar dispense results in a 14oz. draught pour, freshly-made at the push of a button. The exclusive draught brew variety pack will retail for $12.99.

The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is available in California, Missouri, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York on drinkworks.com, as well as through in-store and online retailers. To see a full list of participating retailers and learn more about Drinkworks’ partnership with Golden Road, please visit https://drink.works/goldenroad.

About Drinkworks

Drinkworks® is a design-driven, user-centric beverage innovation company defining new ways to make it remarkably simple to enjoy a variety of bar-quality drinks at home with convenience. The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig® is a first-of-its-kind appliance designed to use Drinkworks pods to prepare cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the touch of a button. A joint-venture between Keurig Dr Pepper (Keurig) and Anheuser-Busch InBev, Drinkworks is committed to making the entire drinking experience — from purchase, to creation, to enjoyment — more remarkable through innovation. The company is headquartered in Bedford, MA with facilities in Williston, VT. For more information and to purchase the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig®, Drinkworks® pods and Drinkworks® accessories, visit Drinkworks.com.

About Golden Road

In 2011, beer enthusiast Meg Gill co-founded Golden Road Brewing to bring delicious, California-inspired craft beer to the Los Angeles area. Beginning with its headquarters in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, Golden Road has since become the city’s largest craft brewer with beer and food concepts at Grand Central Market and LAX as well as a state-of-the-art brewery and tasting room in Anaheim and a beer garden in Sacramento. In 2015, Golden Road partnered with Anheuser-Busch to gain access to more resources and help expand distribution. As a member of Brewers Collective, the craft business unit of Anheuser-Busch, Golden Road is committed to quality, communities and innovation with a mission to energize how people view, consume and experience beer. Now available nationwide at nearly 70,000 locations, Golden Road’s year-round offerings include Mango Cart, Wolf Pup Session IPA, Spiked Agua Frescas as well as small batch releases of experimental beers.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott’s®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.