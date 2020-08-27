Harpoon Brewery Launches “Fantasy League” Mix Pack

Boston, MA – This football season will likely see more fans watching couch-side than from the sidelines, so to help give them something new to sip on while they finalize their draft picks for an unconventional football season, Harpoon Brewery launched a limited edition mix-pack: Fantasy League, which features four recreational session beers and plenty of modern hops. Harpoon’s popular Rec. League joins three new session beers featured in Fantasy League—Harpoon Farm League, Bush League and Night League—offering a unique example of how craft beer can still be light, low in calories, and refreshing without sacrificing flavor.

To encourage fans to try them all, Harpoon is offering them a way to draft their favorite beer from the mix. Harpoon’s Fantasy League Beer Draft allows fans to vote for their favorite offering for a chance to win four (4) VIP tickets to opening day for the Worcester Red Sox inaugural season in April of 2021 – plus the winning League beer will be featured on draft at Polar Park in addition to getting its own package release in the summer of 2021.

“It’s no secret we’re big sports fans at Harpoon, and like so many of you, we’ve missed watching our favorite teams these last few months,” said Jon London, CMO at Harpoon Brewery. “Fantasy League and Harpoon’s Beer Draft are designed to help football fans keep things light and crushable during their draft pick party – while giving them a whole new competition to get excited about this fall.”

Here’s more about each of the beers in the Fantasy League lineup – all easy-drinking at 4% ABV and brewed with “activity-minded” ingredients like buckwheat kasha, chia and sea salt:

Harpoon Rec. League | A crushable hazy pale ale brewed with tropical modern hops and a groundbreaking blend of activity-minded ingredients. Light and refreshing but full of flavor, it packs everything we love about hop-forward beers into an easy-drinking, sessionable package. Available in Fantasy League and on its own year-round. 120 calories/ 12-ounce serving.

Harpoon Farm League | Like Rec. League's Belgian cousin, this Hoppy Farmhouse Ale combines a citrus-packed blend of Mandarina Bavaria, Hüll Melon, and Citra hops with the peppery spice of Belgian yeast and the subtle tang of sweet orange peel. 120 calories/ 12-ounce serving.

Harpoon Bush League | Crisp and clean from cold fermentation, this American Pilsner is like a full-flavored macro lager with the perfect amount of hoppy aromatics—brewed with Mandarina Bavaria and Hüll Melon hops and a touch of flaked corn to keep things light. 110 calories/ 12-ounce serving.

Harpoon Night League | Proof that even dark beers can be absolutely crushable, this Session Black IPA is brewed with de-bittered black malts and blonde-roasted oats for a light malty base that balances perfectly with a classic American hop blend of Simcoe, Chinook, Cascade, and Mosaic. 125 calories/ 12-ounce serving.

For those who can’t get enough of their favorite Fantasy League beer, Harpoon has also curated a selection of Zoom backgrounds inspired by each beer. Fans can download their favorite background here and have it proudly on display at their next draft pick party, happy hour or game day.

Harpoon Fantasy League will be available through September while the beer lasts. To find it near you, check out the Harpoon beer finder: https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/beer-finder/.

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT. Harpoon’s line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.