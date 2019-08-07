Down the Road Beer Company Founder Donovan Bailey Dead at Age 46

Donovan Bailey, the founder of Everett, Massachusetts-based Down the Road Beer Company, died on July 31, at the age of 46.

According to Bailey’s obituary, he died “unexpectedly” at his home in Malden.

A visitation is scheduled for August 9 at McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home in Framingham, followed by a funeral service at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Needham.

Bailey is survived by his parents, Wayne and Dr. Mary Christine Bailey; his daughter, Misty Dawn Prince-Bailey; brother, Sean S. Bailey; and many other family members.

Bailey founded Down the Road in 2013. According to Bailey’s obituary, Down the Road was his passion project, after working in several different fields, including construction, serving in the U.S. Army National Guard and as an EMT.

“When you love what you do and it’s your passion … it isn’t work,” Bailey’s obituary read. “The long hours and all that accompanies a successful start up business, Down the Road Beer Co. on Ashland Street in Everett was Donovan Bailey’s dream come true.”

Last year, Down the Road produced 3,500 barrels of beer, according to data from national trade group the Brewers Association.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Donovan Bailey and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and his brewery team during this difficult time,” Massachusetts Brewers Guild executive director Katie Stinchon said in a statement. “We raise a glass in his memory.”