Dos Equis Helps College Football Fans Celebrate Every Week of the Season

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – For the upcoming college football season Dos Equis®, the official beer sponsor of the College Football Playoff, is encouraging consumers to “Tailgate Anything,” giving them the chance to win weekly tailgating themed prizes all season long. In an integrated retail promotion and sweepstakes fans can win weekly tailgate-themed prizes including a six-foot cooler, at-home pop-up bar, mini grill, grilling set, tailgating table with chairs, and digital subscription all access codes. One grand prize winner will win a larger-than-life tailgate tow trailer, decked out with tailgating essentials including a grill attachment, cooler, 50-in LED HDTV, home theater speakers and more. The promotion is currently running and will continue through to January 11, 2021.

“Dos Equis® has the facts on its side to make for a relevant and highly engaging promotion targeted to college football fans,” says Reggie Gustave, Dos Equis Senior Brand Manager, HEINEKEN USA. “The official beer sponsor of the College Football Playoff –for the 5th straight year—Dos Equis® owns the Mexican Imports ‘College Sports Fandom’ arena across on- and off-premise channels, over-indexing in sports watched, attended and fandom.[1] In addition, Dos Equis® Lager is 55% more likely to be purchased for tailgating than other Mexican Imports, and 83% more likely than other beer segments.[2] Dos Equis® shoppers are 1.2x more likely to watch college football on TV versus Corona®, 1.4x versus Modelo®[3]; and 64% of Dos Equis® drinkers are fans of college sports[4]. What this means for retailers,” continues Gustave, “is that when college football fans go shopping for beer for gameday, they’ll be shopping for Dos Equis®.”

This fall, with the impact of COVID-19 on various college football games uncertain, Saturdays may take on a different feel. To prepare for this possibility, Dos Equis® is encouraging football fans and beer drinkers to get creative, and “Tailgate Anything”. Front porch concerts. Poker afternoons. Bird watching. And of course, watching any football games on television. Whatever is deemed worthy of tailgating at home, Dos Equis® encourages beer drinkers to put the cerveza on ice, fire up the grill and celebrate.

Impactful national POS to merchandise floor displays invites shoppers to enter the sweepstakes by snapping a photo of themselves with Dos Equis® and uploading to www.dosequis.com/fan for a chance to win weekly prizes and the grand prize of the Dos Equis tailgate tow trailer. With limited-edition college football themed cans and merchandise, the integrated support for the program includes OOH, TV, radio, and digital advertising, social media, PR extensions and sampling events. The three TV spots (link below) feature Chris Fowler, a popular American sports broadcaster for ESPN best known for his work as a play-by-play commentator for ABC’s Saturday Night Football and his affiliation with the College Football Playoff over the years. This college football season, gameday is the day for Dos Equis®, and offers retailers the opportunity for incremental sales and profits.

Link to TV Spots: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cy0b2fawzctkktp/AADzt5ZJQtPFtJ0Y0Tn0QlwDa?dl=0

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world’s most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, the Dos Equis Franchise and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

[1] Insights, Psychographics Report, latest 52-weeks, 2019.

[2] InfoScout Mobile Panel, Shopper Occasion Study, December 2019.

[3] Numerator Insights, Psychographics Report, latest 52-weeks 2020.

[4] Simmons Spring 2019 Adult Study.

For More Information:

http://www.dosequis.com/fan