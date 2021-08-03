Dogfish Head Unveils Hop-Scented Variety Pack

Milton, Del. – Forget about roses … it’s time to stop and smell the HOPS! Dogfish Head Craft Brewery introduces its NEW Hoppy Variety Pack. Hitting shelves nationwide, this variety 12pk/12oz cans features four hop-forward beers, including NEW Blue Hen Pilsner, and offers drinkers a unique, multi-sensory experience with a special, hop-scented element made using real hop oils on the front of each box.

“It’s a reminder that’s life’s too short to drink boring beer,” said Sam Calagione,Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder. “So, grab a Hoppy Variety Pack and share it with your best beer-loving pals. Afterall, the tastiest beers are those enjoyed alongside friends and family.”

Created with hop lovers in mind, theHoppy Variety Pack includes three fan-favorite off-centered ales – 60 Minute IPA,Slightly Mighty and 90 Minute IPA – and a Delaware-centric variety pack exclusive,Blue Hen Pilsner. Every Hoppy Variety Pack contains three 12oz cans of each of the previously mentioned beers.

60 Minute IPA(6.0% ABV) – 60 Minute IPA is continually hopped for 60 full minutes with a boatload of intense Northwest hops. The result is an abundantly hoppy, but not crushingly bitter brew with bold citrusy and grassy hop flavors.

Slightly Mighty (4.9% ABV) – The first and number-one selling* lo-cal IPA in America,Slightly Mighty is a full-flavored, lo-cal IPA with just 95 calories per can.** Brewed with a hint of monk fruit for body and complexity,Slightly Mighty is slight in calories and carbohydrates yet mighty in hop character, throwing tropical notes of pineapple, coconut, mango and citrus.

90 Minute IPA (9.0% ABV) – Making its debut in 12oz cans,90 Minute IPA is a continually hopped Imperial IPA with rich pine and fruity citrus hop aromas.Dogfish Head’s first continually hopped beer and one of the country’s first Imperial IPAs, it is complemented by a strong malt backbone for an unapologetic, yet beautifully balanced flavor profile.

Blue Hen Pilsner (4.8% ABV) – Blue Hen Pilsner is a crisp and refreshing pilsner brewed with only four ingredients – water, yeast, earthy Saaz hops, and Delaware-grown and malted barley. Giving a loving nod toDogfish Head’s home state, the beer’s label features the Delaware state bird and a color palette similar to that of the Delaware state flag.

“Our Hoppy Variety Pack is overflowing with a diverse and delicious lineup of off-centered goodness,” said Calagione. “All the beers within it hold a special place in my heart, but I am most excited about finally unveiling Blue Hen Pilsner to drinkers from coast-to-coast.”

Dogfish Head first released Blue Hen Pilsner in 4pk/16oz cans from its Rehoboth brewpub, Brewings & Eats, in April of this year. After selling out of its inventory almost immediately, the brewery decided to expand production and release the beer nationally. Calagione adds, “Blue Hen Pilsner has been a huge hit, but for us, it’s more than just a crisp and tasty, super-sessionable brew … Blue Hen Pilsner is a liquid love letter to the agricultural awesomeness of our home state, allowing us to share a piece of our beloved Delaware roots with folks everywhere.”

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, Dogfish Head’s seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

