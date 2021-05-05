Dogfish Head Miami Opening May 21

MIAMI, FL – Get ready, Wynwood: the local craft beer scene is about to get way more off-centered! The neighborhood’s newest craft brewery, Dogfish Head Miami will serve as a hub for one-of-a-kind, multi-sensory experiences, giving locals and visitors alike a place to gather and enjoy innovative beers and local food alongside music and art. Dogfish Head Miami invites the public to join them for celebratory off-centered beers starting on May 21.

“At Dogfish, everything we do is centered around our exploration of off-centered goodness,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “Whether it’s our hospitality properties, brewing our beers or distilling our spirits, our ethos remains grounded in creativity and self-expression. That focus, coupled with our brand’s core links to art and music, and the proximity to one of the most robust year-round agriculture communities in the country, made the decision to open a brewpub in Wynwood an easy one to make. The synergies betweenDogfish and the neighborhood are undeniable.”

Dogfish Head Miami brings the brand’s off-centered spirit to life in an authentic but localized way with many Miami-centric twists. Most noticeably, the colorful, larger-than-life murals adorning the brewery’s walls commissioned by local artists, such as Jorge-Miguel Rodriguez, Sebastian Coolidge and Chalk & Brush. With a focus on fresh local ingredients incorporated into both the brewing and culinary programs, a partnership with theUF Institute of Food and Agriculture Scienceswill giveDogfish Head direct access to the best possible producers. In addition to a newly designed tap room, the space features a full-service kitchen, onsite brewhouse including custom brewing equipment and a state-of-the-art live performance system.

Quash Your Thirst & Feed Your Soul

Dogfish Head Miami will center around house-brewed beers and scratch made foods, both featuring locally-grown culinary ingredients harvested from South Florida’s year-round diverse crops.Dogfish Head Miami will have direct access to these ingredients through partnerships with a range of local farmers and purveyors.

On tap, drinkers can expect a rotating lineup of house-brewed exclusives infused with Florida’s native flavors, as well as a selection of Dogfish Head’s nationally-distributed fan favorites. Here’s a peek atDogfish Head Miami’s luscious libations!

Starpucker IPA (6.2%): A hazy IPA with a magnificent mélange of fruity-juicy hop aromas and flavors made with Florida-grown starfruit.

A hazy IPA with a magnificent mélange of fruity-juicy hop aromas and flavors made with Florida-grown starfruit. Robot Mutiny (7.1%): Continual multi-dry-hopped during fermentation, this hazy IPA has extraordinary fruit and citrus-forward flavors and hop aroma.

Continual multi-dry-hopped during fermentation, this hazy IPA has extraordinary fruit and citrus-forward flavors and hop aroma. Madam Roselle (5.2%): A rose-hued sour wheat ale made with Florida-grown passion fruit with notes of mango, strawberry and lychee.

A rose-hued sour wheat ale made with Florida-grown passion fruit with notes of mango, strawberry and lychee. Mas Hops (10%): Made with Delaware malt and four types of hop varietals, this Double IPA has intense pine notes and a cascade of tropical aroma.

To pair with their off-centered ales, guests can chow down on a menu of mouth-watering morsels, like Seared Tuna Tacos, Florida Shrimp Gazpacho, Grilled Street Corn, Bao Bun Barbacoa, Fish & Sweet Crab Fritters, Sweet Potato Cheesecake and more.

“I can’t wait for our doors to open, to have the chance to share our tasty ales and eats with beer lovers and foodies in South Florida and to deepen our relationships within the unique Wynwood community for inspiration,” said Sam. “It’s been a long-time coming, but we are beyond excited to see this project finally come to fruition.Dogfish Head Miami is not only an extension of our brand, but an expansion of our awesome, off-centered family.”

With roots in coastal Delaware,Dogfish Head is a James Beard Award winning brewery, distillery and hospitality brand recognized for pioneering culinary-inspired beers.Throughout its home state, folks can find a collective of immersive hospitality properties, including:Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub focusing on house-brewed beers and wood-fired food;Chesapeake & Maine,Dogfish Head’s seafood and cocktail spot; the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, harbor front hotel; andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuringDogfish Head Distilling Co. and theTasting Room & Kitchen.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

For More Information:

https://www.dogfish.com/restaurants/dogfish-miami