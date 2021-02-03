Dogfish Head Launches Hazy-O Oat Milk-Centric IPA

MILTON, Del.– Folks from coast to coast are in for an “ooooh-so” tasty treat! Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s NEW hazy IPA, Hazy-O!, is NOW available on shelves and taps nationwide. An ooooh-so-juicy hazy IPA, Hazy-O! is brewed with four types of oats – malted oats, rolled oats, naked oats and oat milk – for a hop-forward beer that is smooth and refreshing.Hazy-O! begins with (literally) truckloads of oats and wheat to create a sumptuous, full-bodied base. Then, it is liberally dry-hopped with hop varieties that deliver an abundance of tropical notes, including citrus, mango and pineapple. Available in 6pk/12oz cans, beer lovers can track down a case of Hazy-O! using Dogfish Head’sFish Finder.

“WhileHazy-O! features a bunch of high-quality culinary ingredients, it’s the oats that are really the star of the show,” said Sam Calagione,Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “Each of the oat formats used in Hazy-O! provides a unique characteristic to the beer. The malted oats offer a delicate malty sweetness; the rolled oats contribute a dense haze; the naked oats provide a subtle toasty, caramel character; and the piece de resistance, oat milk, creates a silky soft mouthfeel that makesHazy-O! drink like a 5% ABV session sipper, instead of the 7.1% ABV powerhouse that it is. This foundation-of-four oat formats creates a target, allowing the beer’s bright and juicy hops to hit the flavorful bullseye.”

Born from a series of off-centered experiments,Hazy-O! highlights the magic found at the intersection of two unique, but unexpectedly complementary trends – the simultaneous, explosive growth of hazy IPAs and plant-based milks. The hazy IPA is THE fastest growing beer style in America, trending up nearly +80%*, and the growth of oat milk is even more astonishing, skyrocketing +220% in 2020.** “Oat milk is really having a zeitgeist moment, especially in the active lifestyle community” said Calagione. “AtDogfish, we are proponents of leading active lifestyles that include both exercise and indulgence, and we are committed to crafting beers that fit that worldview. WithHazy-O!, we were able to create a true hazy IPA that can appeal to many different audiences – craft beer geeks, wellness-conscience consumers AND drinkers seeking both lactose-free and vegan options. Thank you, oat milk!”

The first-ever nationally distributed oat milk-centric IPA,Hazy-O! took almost a year of R&D to perfect. In fact, to ensure they harnessed all the goodness of oat milk inHazy-O!, Dogfish Head enlisted the help of oat milk scientists fromElmhurst 1925, a family-owned, plant-based milk producer out of New York. Using Elmhurst’s culinary prowess and itsUnsweetened Milked Oats, made with only three simple ingredients – oats, water and a bit of salt,Dogfish Head finalized the recipe for Hazy-O!, and “ooooh,” it is delicious!

“When we heard the team atDogfish Head wanted to launch an oat milk IPA, we jumped at the chance to partner with them,” said Heba Mahmoud, VP of Marketingat Elmhurst 1925. “Surprisingly enough, there was a natural synergy between the two brands. We’re all about using clean ingredients and maximizing the nutritional value and taste profile of plant-based offerings. We’re thrilled to help bring this new beverage to those seeking options they don’t have to question when it comes to ingredients and taste. We can’t wait to be a part of special moments among friends and families as they sip and create lasting memories.”

To further convey the distinction of the palate-pleasing liquid within,Hazy-O!’s maroon and gold cans feature intricate and storyful artwork with hand-drawn hops and wheat, the “hazy-o” sun setting over the water and a four-ringed bullseye to represent the four oat varieties used in the brewing process. For more information about Dogfish Head and Hazy-O!, visit www.dogfish.com.

*IRI Total US MULO+C, Latest 13 Weeks Ending 10/25/20.

**SPINS data from the 52 Week Sales Period Ending 12/27/20.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visitwww.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.

AboutElmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks.Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and foundElmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a uniqueHydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage with as little as two ingredients. AllElmhurst varieties are simply made to keep ingredient lists short and have up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more aboutElmhurst, please visit elmhurst1925.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.