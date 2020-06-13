Dogfish Head Launches 16 oz. Cans at Rehoboth Brewpub

REHOBOTH, Del. – Even with its doors temporarily closed, the folks at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats have been hard-at-work preparing for the brewpub’s 25th anniversary in June. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the brewpub installed a new, state-of-the-art canning line and will debut a stellar series of 4-pack/16 oz. can releases. Drinkers can expect an eclectic mix of iconic throwbacks, like Chicory Stout, Indian Brown and Raison D’Etre; popular brewpub exclusives, like Outdoor Shower and Black Tag; and a slew of limited-edition collaboration beers. Brewings & Eats kicks off its lineup of can releases TODAY, with its fan-favorite exclusive,Covered In Nuggs (6.7% ABV). A classically dank, piney and citrusy beer that scratches every nook and cranny of that IPA itch, Covered In Nuggs is NOW AVAILABLE at the Off-Centered EmPOURium – curbside pick-up only – for just $16 per 4-pack/16 oz. cans.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 25 years since we first opened the doors of our Rehoboth brewpub and began bottling our beers by hand. This milestone means so much to me, my wife Mariah and our entire Dogfish Head family,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. “To best celebrate our 25th anniversary, we thought, ‘Why not go back to where things began – Brewings & Eats?’ With the installation of a brand-new canning line at our Rehoboth campus, we can share our small-batch liquid artistry with even more drinkers, spreading off-centered Dogfish Head vibes to fans far and wide.”

From Brewings & Eats’ outdoor patio and courtyard, guests are offered a peek into Dogfish Head’s off-centered world. With both its 5bbl brewhouse and canning line situated behind large, glass windows, beer lovers have an unobstructed view of the brewpub’s limited-edition libations being brought to life. Beers making their way from grain to can to drinkers’ hands in coming weeks include:

Tuesday, June 23: Shelter Pale Ale (5.0% ABV) – $17 per 4pk/16oz cans

There is no better way to celebrate Dogfish Head’s official 25th birthday than with the release of a classic like Shelter Pale Ale. First brewed in 1995, Shelter Pale Ale is the brewery’s original pale ale brewed with Northwest hops and a solid malt backbone for an approachable, versatile and quaffable drinking experience.

Saturday, July 4: Faithful Companion (4.2% ABV) – $15 per 4pk/16oz cans

Originally released in the summer of 2018,Faithful Companion is a light and refreshing brewpub exclusive steeped in tradition and goodness. This summer pleasure smells of inviting citrus and light caramel and boasts an artfully balanced blend of caramel malt sweetness, citrusy hops and an easy bitterness.

Saturday, July 11: Floating Orchids (6.5% ABV) – $18 per 4pk/16oz cans

Brewed with pink guava, passionfruit puree and a selection of extra juicy hop varieties, this tropical IPA made its brewpub exclusive debut in the summer of 2019. Reminiscent of everyone’s favorite tiki drinks, Floating Orchids offers a tsunami of fruit flavor in every sip.

Reopening of Dogfish Head Properties

The launch of Covered In Nuggs not only marks the first beer releasing from Brewings & Eats’ new canning line, but it is also the impetus for the reopening of all Dogfish Head’s coastal Delaware properties: the Off-Centered EmPOURium, Brewings & Eats and Chesapeake & Maine in Rehoboth, the Tasting Room & Kitchen in Milton and the Dogfish Inn in Lewes. The reopening schedule* for Dogfish Head’s coastal Delaware properties is as followed.

The Off-Centered EmPOURium is now open for curbside pick-up of beer and spirits.

Brewings & Eats will reopen – at limited capacity – for both curbside food pick-up and in-restaurant dining onFriday, June 12. Reservations are required.

Chesapeake & Maine will reopen – at limited capacity – for in-restaurant dining onFriday, June 12. Reservations are required.

The Dogfish Inn will reopen for business on Friday, June 12.

The MiltonTasting Room & Kitchen is currently closed. Visit www.dogfish.com for updates.

For more information about Brewings & Eats’ lineup of can releases, updates toDogfish Head’s reopening plans, and details regarding newly implemented policies and procedures, please visitwww.dogfish.com.

*Reopening schedule is subject to change. Please checkwww.dogfish.com for the very latest.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.