Dogfish Head, Grateful Dead Collaborate to Release American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA

MILTON, Del. – To celebrate their ‘long strange trip’ together, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and the Grateful Dead release a third iteration of American Beauty, American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA, brought together by Warner Music Artist Services. American Beauty HazyRipple IPA is an unfiltered IPA brewed with spelt, an ancient heirloom grain that contributes earthy notes and a natural haze, and dosed with a special yeast variety designed to liberate hop aromatics. The result is a psychedelic, 7.0% ABV ale that is bursting with notes of tropical fruit and juicy citrus. American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA will be available year-round in 6pk/12oz cans throughout Dogfish Head’s45-state network starting in mid-November.

“As a self-proclaimed beer geek with a music problem, I couldn’t be happier about the continuation of our awesome partnership with theGrateful Dead and our collaborative efforts to develop American BeautyHazy Ripple IPA,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. “Justas the Dead say, ‘there is a road, no simple highway’ – our journey to develop the perfect recipe for American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA was a lengthy one, but we ‘put our money where our love is’ and eventually arrived at our flavor destination.”

Inspired by the Grateful Dead’s beloved “American Beauty” album,American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA’s style callout lovingly references the fan-favorite track “Ripple.” To accompany the beer’s new, chart-topping recipe, American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA boasts original, kaleidoscopic artwork featuring one of the Grateful Dead’s iconic ‘dancing bears’ holding a festive balloon adorned with the band’s logo.

Dogfish Head’s relationship with the Grateful Dead began in 2013, when the first version of American Beauty was released in 750ml bottles.This imperial (9.0% ABV) pale ale brewed with organic almond honey andgranola was rereleased in 2014 and 2015, each year with different artwork. In 2018, American Beauty made an encore in 6pk/12oz bottles, this time as a more approachable (6.5% ABV) pale ale brewed withgranola, succulent wildflower honey and all-American hops. This year,American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA debuts with an all new recipe, artwork and package, 6pk/12oz cans.

To learn more about Dogfish Head Craft Brewery or to find AmericanBeauty Hazy Ripple IPA near you, visit www.dogfish.com.

About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 24 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and theJames Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, orBeer Professional. It is a 350+ co-worker company based in Delaware, with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and DogfishHead Craft Brewery a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon forAmerican craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 45 states andWashington D.C. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook:@dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.

About Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands.This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counter culture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted in to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record.