Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Announces 2022 Beverage Calendar

MILTON, Delaware – The holiday season is here, and Dogfish Head has the gift that keeps-on givin’ the whole year round … its 2022 beverage calendar! From everyday fan-favorites and ready-to-drink Canned Cocktails to seasonal variety packs and NEW, limited-edition ales, Dogfish Head’s 2022 beverage calendar has something for every beer and spirits lover to enjoy. “I can’t share all the details just yet, but here’s a sneak peek of what’s to come out of both our brewery and distillery next year,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “I’m psyched to say we have an awesome blend of innovations and perennial faves comin’ at ya from both our beer and spirits worlds. Check it out!”

Off-Centered Art Series:

Celebrating the magic at the intersection of art and ales, Dogfish Head’s annual Off-Centered Art Series is a collection of four beers featuring label artwork by a different graphic artist. Dogfish Head’s 2022 Off-Centered Art Series includes the brewery’s iconic Punkin Ale, as well as three brand-new beers, Where the Wild Hops Are, Mandarin Orange & Mango Crush and a collaborative Red Ale to end the year.

Where the Wild Hops Are (6.5% ABV): Rustic and unfiltered, this complex IPA is brewed with four wild-derived hop varieties and blended with a touch of barrel-aged wild ale aged for three years in French Oak barrels. Hazy pale gold in color, it boasts aromas of dank tropical fruit alongside slightly tart, yet juicy fruit flavors.

Mandarin Orange & Mango Crush (6.0% ABV): Light-bodied and highly-crushable, this summer-centric beer is brewed with pureed mandarin orange and mango. Inspired by the Delaware-area’s long-loved, coastal “Crush” cocktail, it is bursting with bright orange, tangerine and mango flavors.

Punkin Ale (7.0% ABV): A full-bodied brown ale brewed with real pumpkin meat, brown sugar and spices, this fall-flavored sipper exudes aromas of cinnamon, all spice and nutmeg, making it the perfect beer to warm up with as the weather cools.

More on Dogfish Head’s fourth Off-Centered Art Series ale coming soon.

For next year’s Off-Centered Art Series, Dogfish Head teamed up with Max Mahn, a printmaker and illustrator out of Missoula, Montana. Known for his detail-oriented designs, Max has worked with clients of all shapes and sizes – pizzerias, film festivals, newspapers, breweries and his favorite, bands. Throughout his career, Max has created gig posters for the likes of My Morning Jacket, Ween, Wilco and more.

Return of the Caution Cap Series:

Craft beer fans rejoice – Dogfish Head is bringing back its Caution Cap series! Made up of beers clocking in at 15.0% ABV or higher, the Caution Cap series is marked by distinct neon yellow and black caps, each adorned with a caution exclamation mark … er, shark. Beginning in 2022, Dogfish Head will release, on an annual basis, two of its most sought-after Caution Cap beers, 120 Minute IPA and World Wide Stout, alternating between their original recipes and unique, collectable varietals. Next year, drinkers can expect 120 Minute IPA in its original glory, as well as a new, limited-edition varietal of World Wide Stout.

120 Minute IPA (15-20% ABV): “The Holy Grail for Hopheads,” this unfiltered and abundantly hopping Imperial IPA is continuously hopped with a copious amount of high-alpha American hops throughout the boil and whirlpool, and then dry-hopped with another pallet of hops.

Wake Up! World Wide Stout (15-20% ABV): Dark, rich and roasty, World Wide Stout is brewed with a ridiculous amount of barley for a depth more in line with a port wine than a beer. For additional flavor complexity, this version of Dogfish Head’s iconic Imperial Stout is infused with coffee for an even deeper, roastier character.

Culinary-Crafted Canned Cocktails:

Harnessing its nearly 20 years of award-winning distilling experience, Dogfish Head developed a lineup of culinary-crafted, ready-to-drink Canned Cocktails featuring its house-made spirits combined with fresh culinary ingredients. With the brand’s recent introduction of Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush and Lemon & Lime Gin Crush, Dogfish Head’s Canned Cocktail portfolio touts four uniquely tasty libations.

Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV): Light, refreshing and bursting with juicy flavor, this Canned Cocktail begins with Dogfish Head Distilling Co. vodka distilled with real blood oranges and mangos and blends it with “crushed” orange and mango juices, and a hint of citrus.

Lemon & Lime Gin Crush (7.0% ABV): A real palate-cleansing refresher, it is built upon Dogfish Head Distilling Co.’s bright and citrusy gin blended with freshly “crushed” lemon and lime juices, and a touch of basil for a deliciously citrusy and herbaceous sipper that leaves the drinker wanting more.

Strawberry & Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade (7.0%ABV): Packing the well-balanced tartness of fresh-squeezed lemon combined with a sweet berry taste, this lovingly-crafted concoction begins with Dogfish Head Distilling Co. vodka distilled with honeyberries, macerated with strawberries and blended with lemonade.

Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda (7.0% ABV): This off-centered sipper showcases Dogfish Head Distilling Co. vodka distilled with blueberries, macerated with lightly sweetened balsamic and red wine vinegar, and blended with soda water. The resulting deep, burgundy-colored drink is subtly sweet from the blueberries, with a slightly sour and complex fruity character from the vinegar. *2020 L.A. Spirits Awards “Best-In-Show” winner in the ready-to-drink category.*

Making its way to shelves from coast-to-coast NOW, Dogfish Head launched its first-ever Canned Cocktails Variety 8pk/12oz cans, the Bar Cart Variety Pack. Containing two cans of each of the previously-mentioned, ready-to-drink offerings, the Bar Cart Variety Pack will be available year-round, with an updated recipe mix slated to debut next fall.

Year-Round Beers:

90 Minute Imperial IPA (9.0% ABV): The first-ever continually hopped beer, its powerful malt backbone supports its extreme hopping rate for rich pine and fruity citrus hop aromas, and a pungent, not crushing, hop flavor. NOW available – for the first time – in 19.2oz, single serve cans.

60 Minute IPA (6.0% ABV): A continually hopped, east coast IPA, this best-selling beer is brewed with a slew of intense Northwest hops to deliver a pungently, citrusy, grassy hop flavor without being crushingly bitter.

Hazy-O! (7.1% ABV): This “ooooh-so-juicy” hazy IPA is crafted with four types of oats – malted oats, rolled oats, naked oats and the piece de resistance, oat milk – for a smooth and refreshing, hop-forward beer.

SeaQuench Ale (4.9% ABV): A session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose and a tart Beliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, sour lime juice and sea salt, its amazingly tart and crisp flavors are enjoyed by beer, wine and margarita drinkers alike.

Slightly Mighty (4.0% ABV): Slight in calories and carbs with mighty hop character, this full-flavored, lo-cal IPA is the number one-selling1 lo-cal IPA in America with just 95 calories and 3.6g carbs2 per 12oz can.

Lemon Quest (Less than 0.5% ABV): Born at the crossroads of exploration and goodness, this non-alcoholic wheat brew is made with real lemon puree, blueberry juice, acai berries, monk fruit, sea salt and Hopsteiner Polyphenol-Rich Hop PelletsTM. Super refreshing and active lifestyle-oriented, it clocks in with just 90 calories3 per 12oz can.

Blue Hen Pilsner (4.8% ABV): Crisp and refreshing, this super sessionable pilsner is brewed with only four ingredients – water, yeast, earthy Saaz hops, and Delaware-grown and malted barley. Giving a loving nod to the brand’s home state, the beer’s label features the Delaware state bird and a color palette similar to that of the Delaware state flag. *Available in select East Coast markets only.*

Limited-Edition Variety Packs:

Next year, Dogfish Head will debut a lineup of seasonal variety pack, each of which will feature a selection of the brand’s year-round brews, as well as one limited-edition, variety pack exclusive.

Hoppy Variety Pack: On shelves now, this variety 12pk/12oz cans includes three cans of each of the following beers – 60 Minute IPA, Slightly Mighty, 90 Minute IPA and Blue Hen Pilsner. Not to mention, each package features a special, hop-scented element made using real hop oils for a unique, multi-sensory experience.

Spring Variety Pack: This water-centric, seasonal variety 12pk/12oz cans contains a mix of warmer-weather brews, including 60 Minute IPA, SeaQuench Ale, Namaste (a Belgian-style white ale brewed with dried orange slices, lemongrass, peppercorns and coriander) and a limited-edition, variety-pack exclusive.

Fall Variety Pack: Molded with food-pairing in mind, this variety 12pk/12oz cans includes three of the brand’s culinary-crafted best-sellers – 60 Minute IPA, 90 Minute IPA and Blue Hen Pilsner – and a limited-edition, variety pack exclusive.

About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, Dogfish Head’s seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

For More Information:

https://www.dogfish.com