Dogfish Head and Galaxie 500 Collaborate on Limited-Edition Beer and Vinyl Release for Record Store Day

REHOBOTH, Del. – For this group of self-proclaimed beer geeks with a music problem, the words “Record Store Day is FINALLY here,” could not sound any sweeter! Dogfish Head, the Official Beer of Record Store Day, and legendary indie rock trio, Galaxie 500, are celebrating with a limited-edition beer and vinyl release slated for Saturday, August 29.

For the first time on vinyl, Galaxie 500 will release its iconic 1987 live performance, Copenhagen. To complement Galaxie 500’s intense and melodic album, Dogfish Head will release Coping Haven, a Danish-style Rye Pilsner brewed from ingredients inspired by historical Danish brewing tradition, including floor-malted light golden pilsner malt, hearty malted rye and a blend of Moravian hops. The result is a characterful lager with floral and herbal hop aromas, a bready and gently spicy malt flavor, and a clean, dry finish. Priced at just $17 per 4pk/16oz cans,Coping Haven will be available for curbside pick-up – while supplies last – fromDogfish Head’s Rehoboth EmPOURium beginning August 29.

“Music has always held a special place in my heart, and I love that there is a huge overlap between craft beer drinkers and passionate music lovers,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head founder and brewer. “When I founded Dogfish Head and we started brewingAnalog Beers for the Digital Age, I was avidly searching for an exciting way to combine my love for music – vinyl specifically – and my passion for brewing high-quality, well-differentiated beers. In 2015, I met Michael Kurtz, co-founder ofRecord Store Day, and was presented with a picture-perfect partnership opportunity. Time flies when you are having fun … and now,Dogfish Head has proudly been the Official Beer of Record Store Day for six consecutive years.”

Originally scheduled for April 18, this year’sRecord Store Day now features three drop dates: August 29, September 26, and October 24. The firstRecord Store Day Drops date is still a couple of weeks away, but Galaxie 500 fans can begin their celebrations now, as David Newgarden, longtime manager of Guided By Voices and Yoko Ono, has curated a collection of videos featuring 20 bands paying homage to Galaxie 500 songs. One new video will be released each weekday, culminating on Friday, August 28, the day before the release of Copenhagen on vinyl. Featured performers include Circuit des Yeux, Mercury Rev, Thurston Moore, Real Estate, Surfer Blood, Xiu Xiu and more. View the series at www.20-20-20.com.

But wait, there is more! To get in theRecord Store Day spirit, on Thursday, August 27, at 7 p.m. EST, folks are invited to tune in toDogfish Head’s social media channels for a live-streamed happy hour with Calagione, Kurtz and Newgarden. The trio will discuss music, beer and everything in between, including the origins ofRecord Store Day, the history of Dogfish Head’s music collaboration beers and how listeners can support and celebrate the independently owned record stores nearest them. For more details, visitwww.dogifsh.com.

“Record Store Day is a celebration of the unique culture surrounding independently owned record stores,” said Kurtz. “In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’sRecord Store Day is sure to look much different than in years past, but during these uncertain times, supporting indie record stores in more important than ever. While we have had to shift both the date and plans for this year’s event, we couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming Record Store Day Drops!”

For more information about Dogfish Head’s Record Store Day Drops celebrations, please visit www.dogfish.com. To learn more about Record Store Day and Galaxie 500’s reissue ofCopenhagen, check out www.recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/12377.

XXX

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visitwww.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.