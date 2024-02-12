Destihl Brewery and Evel Knievel Family Announce Beer Partnership

NORMAL, Ill.— DESTIHL Brewery and K and K Promotions Inc (The Evel Knievel Family) are leaping to new heights together with a spectacular beer project. True Evel American Blonde Ale and Evel Knievel Imperial IPA will be making the jump to store beer shelves across the USA in the coming weeks!

On several occasions this past year, DESTIHL’s Founder & CEO Matt Potts, along with the DESTIHL Brewery team, worked with Evel Knievel’s son, Kelly Knievel, and the conversation naturally geared up toward working together on a project to honor the legacy of the great Daredevil through these officially licensed, amazing beer tributes.

True Evel American Blonde Ale is inspired by Evel Knievel’s famous stunts and his roots in Big Sky Country. This beer ramps up from a crisp, malty base contributed by both Briess & Montana Craft Malts, jumps forward from there with a cream ale-style yeast blend of both lager & ale strains, and then lands with low hop notes and a hint of sweetness, delivering a Blue-Ribbon flavor profile reminiscent of Knievel’s audacious feats.

Evel Knievel Imperial IPA is a daring West Coast-style brew that is ramped up with a thrilling burst of hoppiness, fruity aromas and perfectly balanced bitterness. Citra, Mosaic & Chinook hops from the American Northwest take centerstage, soaring through the flavor profile, while a vintage malt backdrop adds a touch of nostalgia.

Both beers will be available in 4-packs of 16oz cans in most of DESTIHL’s markets.

About Evel Knievel

Death-defying feats have fascinated mankind for centuries. From sword swallowers to human cannonballs, the daredevils of history have risked life and limb to draw a crowd. Few performers gained lasting fame. But in the 1970’s, a motorcycle-jumping stuntman from Butte, Montana named Robert Craig Knievel, and known professionally as Evel Knievel, vaulted this tradition from its sideshow origins to unthinkable heights of popularity and influence.

Evel Knievel made the leap from rural county fairs to sold-out stadiums through a unique combination of bravado, determination, and promotional genius. He invented himself and his business – jumping, crashing, and miraculously recovering, only to promise even more courageous stunts to come, notably his brash, attempted jump over the fountains at Ceasars Palace in 1967, his jump at Snake River in his Skycycle X-2 in 1974, his jump (& crash) over 13 London Buses at Wembley Stadium in 1975, and his Kings Island jump in 1975 over 14 buses, which scored the highest viewer ratings in the history of ABC’s Wide World of Sports.

