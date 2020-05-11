Deschutes Brewery to Release Bubbles & Brunch for Pride

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BEND, Ore.– Deschutes Brewery, a tried and true brand celebrating thirty two years of craft brewing this June, announces a limited release to embrace love, equality and diversity in honor of Pride. Inspired by the brewery’s LGBTQIA+ community, and Deschutes’ long-standing support of Pride Northwest, Bubbles & Brunch was crafted as a symbol of the company’s commitment to treating every person with equality, kindness and respect.

The family and employee owned business collaborated with their LGBTQIA+ co-owners to craft this Beerlini style fruited lager developed at the Portland Pub brewery. Inspired by the “Bellini”, a popular champagne cocktail typically served with brunch, this lager is clean and crisp, and very easy drinking with champagne-like effervescence and a dry finish. Bubbles & Brunch brings delicate peach flavors combined with a slight tartness in the beer from the addition of white grapes and vanilla notes from the hops.

$1 per 6 pack will be donated to SMYRC, the Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center in Portland, Oregon.

“Our Pride Beer makes us exactly that, proud,” said Jake Harper, head brewer based at the Portland brewery. “Proud of the many LGBTQIA+ voices within Deschutes, their individual stories of love, activism, overcoming obstacles, and being true to oneself.”

Although Pride festivities will look different this year, Deschutes will begin the celebration early, launching this exciting new beer to their Oregon community through online sales today.

Bubbles & Bruch Beerlini is 5% ABV and 25 IBUs and will be available for a limited time in 12-ounce, 6 pack cans. www.deschutesbrewery.com.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality, and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes Brewery is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale,  Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts in 31 states across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. www.deschutesbrewery.com

About SMYRC

SMYRC provides a safe, supervised, harassment-free space for sexual and gender minority youth ages 13-23 who participate in positive activities like art, music, community organizing, open mic nights, drag shows, and support groups and receive services including case management, counseling, education, and more. With the goals of increasing academic success and access to jobs, reducing poverty and school drop-out, SMYRC honors, empowers, and supports LGBTQ youth to be their best selves and become leaders in their communities.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.