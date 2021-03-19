Deschutes Brewery Releases Squeezy Rider West Coast IPA

BEND, Ore. — Deschutes Brewery announces the newest release of Squeezy Rider West Coast India Pale Ale (IPA). As an independent brewery known for helping pioneer the U.S. craft beer movement, Deschutes continues to lead and innovate with their Fresh Family India Pale Ales, crafting coveted fresh, hop-forward, and food-centric beers including Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA, Fresh Haze IPA, Lil’ Squeezy Juicy Pale, Royal Fresh IIPA and now Squeezy Rider.

“We really mean it when we say our Fresh Family beers are about hop flavor with balanced bitterness as a supporting star,” said Product Development Director Veronica Vega. “High IBU (International Bitterness Unit) IPAs can be bracing, and with Squeezy Rider, we wanted them less of a big deal. By integrating Deschutes hazy hopping methods during active fermentation, big fruity hop flavor is unlocked through biotransformation. Squeezy Rider is the most laid back, approachable, and rewarding West Coast style IPA I’ve ever had.”

Deschutes works closely with Oregon and Washington hop breeding and hop quality programs to identify intriguing hop flavor characteristics that transform beers. This approach began with Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA and featuring Citra™ hops, described as “smelling fresh fresh-squeezed orange juice.” For Squeezy Rider, it’s the Strata™ hops, developed by Indie Hops and Oregon State University, that bring big tropical juice character, so much so that brewers considered adding actual fruit juice, but were more intrigued by the early test brews where the hops created brilliant fruit juice flavor all on their own.

Squeezy Rider, an instant favorite among Deschutes’ Bend and Portland pub regulars, is known at the brewery as a neo-West coast IPA, a modern take on the beer style. At 7% ABV, this beer’s focus hop Strata, brings a unique tropical fruit punch flavor for very balanced sweetness.

Brewers geek out notes: 2-row, Munich, and Wheat malt and gnarly amounts of Strata hops in deliver a punch of tropical passionfruit with a hint of dankness. Mosaic™ and Galaxy™ hops support- lending notes of pineapple, mango, and another layer of dank. ​This beer ferments with Juice (A38) at temperatures as chill as West Coast vibes. Dry hopping during active fermentation, a process typical for New England style IPA, allows for biotransformation of hop compounds, creating a unique, bright tropical aroma not often found in West Coast-style IPAs. ​ What about bitterness units (IBU)? As hopping has moved from hot side to cold side, less isomerization contributes to increased IBUs. With the increased hop flavor and perceived bitterness, it’s inaccurately depicted by analytical IBU!

Squeezy Rider, available in 12-ounce sixpack cans and on draft, will selectively make its debut across the Pacific Northwest and other select markets before expanding to Deschutes 36-state network. Initial states include Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska, Northern California, Minnesota. Also, look for Squeezy Rider in the new Variety 12-Pack releasing this month.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, independent craft brewer family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality, and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes Brewery is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts in 31 states across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at https://www.deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. www.deschutesbrewery.com