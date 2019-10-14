Deschutes Brewery Releases Jubelale and Chasin’ Freshies

BEND, Ore. — Deschutes Brewery’s Jubelale was first brewed in 1988. The brewery’s original seasonal was inspired by traditional English style ales with strong malt character and notes of rich spice, toffee and cocoa. Bend locals mark their calendars by the release of this winter warmer that kicks off frosty mornings and crisp, sunny afternoons in Central Oregon.

“Jubelale season is my favorite time of year in Bend,” said Brewmaster Brian Faivre, “I love this beer and the brewing tradition behind it.” Although the Jubelale recipe has remained the same over 32 years, changes to equipment and raw materials (depending on Mother Nature) affect the flavor profile each year. Deschutes uses its skilled Sensory Panel and brewing expertise to match the flavor of Jubelale from year to year.

The first beer ever packaged at Deschutes, Founder Gary Fish and a dedicated group of ten employees bottled Jubelale by hand out of the taps into 750 ml bottles at the Bend Public House that first year. The original Jubelale artwork incorporated a timely wreath into the iconic Deschutes mountain and river oval adorning the label, but for the last 25 years, the brewery has commissioned a new local artist each year to create an original work of art to highlight this festive winter ale.

This year’s packaging was created by local Bend, Oregon artist Mark Rada. Mark pulls inspiration from the outdoors, the energy in the Bend community, and his passion for snowboarding and fly fishing. According to Mark, his artwork, “humbly recreates what nature does best.” Mark is Deschutes’ featured artist at the Bend Pub in December and will be at the Bend Public House signing posters on December 6th.

Jubelale is currently shipping to distributors and will be available in all markets where Deschutes is sold in 12-ounce, six and twelve pack bottles and on draft by mid-October.

Stats: 6.7% ABV | 65 IBUs

Chasin’ Freshies – Inspired by Deschutes co-owner’s eternal search for fresh powder on the mountain or perfect dirt on the trails, Chasin’ Freshies captures hops in their purest form direct from the field. The hops for Chasin’ Freshies change year to year and are hand selected in the hop fields alongside the farmers. This year this clean, crisp fresh hop IPA captures the candied orange, pine and tropical notes from fresh Simcoe hops.

Chasin’ Freshies is currently shipping to distributors and will be available in 12-ounce bottles in six packs in mid-October.

Stats: 6% ABV | 55 IBUs

Photo credits: Deschutes Brewery

About Deschutes Brewery:

Deschutes Brewery is one of the quintessential breweries of the Pacific Northwest. Family and employee-owned since 1988 with deep roots in Bend, Oregon, Deschutes defines quintessential Northwest craft beer. Its innovative ways began with Black Butte Porter then Mirror Pond Pale Ale and continues with Fresh Squeezed IPA. Deschutes relentlessly innovates today by brewing approachable beers (Lil’ Squeezy, Da Shootz!), adventurous small batch barrel-aged beers (The Abyss, Black Mirror) and experimental beers (The Dissident). Brewing damn tasty beer, bringing people together and being good to the planet, that’s Deschutes. Learn more at www.deschutesbrewery.com.