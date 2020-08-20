Deschutes Brewery Releases Imperial IPA and New Innovation Series

BEND, Ore. – Deschutes, a family and employee owned brewery since 1988, is launching a new Imperial IPA in the Fresh Family line up. Joining Fresh Squeezed IPA, Fresh Haze IPA and Lil’ Squeezy Juicy Ale, this offering takes a fresh approach to an Imperial IPA with Royal Fresh.

“Royal Fresh has all the big, juicy hop character of a traditional Imperial, but we were less concerned about hitting a 90-100 IBU mark, making it a very drinkable Imperial,” said Director of New Product Development for the brewery, Veronica Vega. “Using 5 pounds of hops per barrel, Royal Fresh includes 7 different hop varietals (Mosaic, Centennial, Cascade, Amarillo, Citra, Cashmere and El Dorado) with hop additions at 6 different stages of the brewing process.”

Based on its popularity at Deschutes’ public houses, Royal Fresh IIPA is now a year round offering across the brewery’s distribution footprint available in market this September. At 9% ABV and 70 IBUs, this new brand for Deschutes will be available in 6 pack bottles, 19.2 ounce cans, and on draft. September also marks the launch of the Send It Series, a new series featuring small batch experimental beers brewed on Deschutes’ state of the art pilot system. This series, available in 6 pack cans at Deschutes’ pubs and tasting rooms, features the brewery’s newest innovations. Showcasing inventive bold flavors and styles, brewers are able to bring their creativity to beer lovers without over thinking a major brand launch.

“Send it is a common phrase heard in the pilot brewery when we taste beers we’re stoked on and know we need to scale without a second thought,” said Kyle Matthias, Head Brewer of the pilot brewery at Deschutes. “Don’t over think it, just send it!”

Symphonic Chronic West Coast-style IPA is the first in this series launching next month. A dank, skunky IPA at 7.2% ABV combines West Coast kettle hopping with East Coast dry hopping, uniting hop aroma and flavor in a bright, skunky, tropical IPA. In time for Labor Day, Deschutes introduces a new variety pack, the All Time Favorites Pack, featuring Black Butte Porter, America’s Favorite Craft Porter, Fresh Squeezed IPA, Fresh Haze IPA and the brewery’s classic Mirror Pond Pale Ale.

About Deschutes Brewery:

Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality, and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes Brewery is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts in 31 states across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at https://www.deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. www.deschutesbrewery.com