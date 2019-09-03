Deschutes Brewery Releases HandUp IPA

BEND, Ore. – Just in time for Cyclocross season, Deschutes, a family and employee owned brewery since 1988, has announced the launch of their new year-round IPA honoring the brewery’s cyclocross roots and co-owner and cycling enthusiast, Colby Nightingale, who lost his life to pancreatic cancer last fall.

HandUp is an American-style IPA that offers the ultimate drinkability with just 65 IBUs and 6.5% ABV. Driven by a big citrus and tropical hop character, HandUp has a light malt character with a refreshing crisp, dry finish.

“One dollar per barrel from all nationwide HandUp IPA sales will be donated to non-profit organizations that support pancreatic cancer research,” said Deschutes President and CEO Michael LaLonde. “Colby’s passion for the cyclocross community was undeniable and honoring his legacy by giving back to cancer research is something the entire Deschutes family is very passionate about.”

Cyclocross is part of Deschutes’ DNA and the popular sport is known for hand-ups, the most prestigious form of heckling, from its rowdy spectators. A hand-up comes in the form of enticing a cross racer with money, a beer, a donut, even a piece of bacon during a race. HandUp IPA is a nod to the brewery’s love of cross culture and their cyclocross team, a reminder that an uplifting hand is something everyone could all use from time to time, and a tribute to a dear friend whose memory is a reminder to live life to the fullest each day.

In celebration of this new IPA for the brewery, Deschutes will host the annual 2-day Cross Crusade races on the brewery campus in Bend accompanied by a 2-night Halloween party the last weekend in October.

HandUp IPA is currently shipping to distributors and will be available in all markets where Deschutes is sold in 12-ounce, six pack bottles and on draft.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is one of the quintessential breweries of the Pacific Northwest. Family and employee-owned since 1988 with deep roots in Bend, Oregon, Deschutes defines quintessential Northwest craft beer. Its innovative ways began with Black Butte Porter then Mirror Pond Pale Ale and continues with Fresh Squeezed IPA. Deschutes relentlessly innovates today by brewing approachable beers (Lil’ Squeezy, Da Shootz!), adventurous small batch barrel-aged beers (The Abyss, Black Mirror) and experimental beers (The Dissident). Brewing damn tasty beer, bringing people together and being good to the planet, that’s Deschutes. Learn more at www.deschutesbrewery.com.