Deschutes Brewery Partners with Oregon Breweries in Support of Wildfire Relief

BEND, Ore. – Deschutes Brewery announces the release of Forged Together Oregon, a fundraiser in collaboration with 14 local breweries to raise funds for Wildfire Relief in Oregon. The employees of Deschutes Brewery’s hearts go out to everyone in the Oregon community who have suffered loss from the devastating wildfires across the state. To help in relief efforts, Deschutes invited fellow Oregon craft brewers to participate in a fundraiser, Forged Together Oregon to support these efforts. Deschutes created a variety 15 pack featuring beers, and a one cider, from each brewery with 100% of the proceeds benefiting those impacted by the wildfires.

“Monetary donations are a priority for people who have experienced loss from the fires,” said Michael LaLonde, CEO of Deschutes. “Oregon is strong and resilient, and we are forging together as an industry for our community in this collaboration for our beautiful state.”

The overwhelming response from brewers turned the original plan for a 12 pack into a 15 pack featuring select bottles and cans from contributing breweries. Deschutes has tremendous gratitude for the fellow craft breweries who have joined in this collaboration. Each brewery carefully selected their contribution that has been hand packed at Deschutes into the Forged Together pack that will join Deschutes’ Royal Fresh IIPA, including; Rippin’ Pale Ale from Sunriver Brewing, Whoopty Whoop Wheat from Wild Ride Brewing, Mic Check Pale Ale from Cascade Lakes Brewery, Ten Mile Lager from Worthy Brewing, and Packin’ the Arena Session from Immersion Brewing in Central Oregon, Bald Peak IPA from Golden Valley Brewing in McMinnville, Forged Together IPA from the shared recipe from Ratchet Brewery in Salem, Quasar Pale Ale from Ecliptic Brewing, True Gold Golden Ale from Breakside Brewery, and Abominable Winter Ale from Hopworks Urban Brewery in Portland, Cream Ale from Buoy Beer Company in Astoria, Flanders Red from pFriem Family Brewers and Dry Cider from Double Mountain Brewery in Hood River, as well as Cape Crasher IPA from Pelican Brewing in Pacific City.

In addition to these amazing beers, the packs also include a random assortment of brewery stickers, bottle openers, hats, reusable tote bags, and other small items.

Suppliers Trojan Litho, Rose City Label, Owens-Illinois, Halo Branded Solutions, and Hydra Warehousing, LLC. donated time and materials to this fundraiser.

The Forged Together Oregon Variety Pack will available for sale at Deschutes Brewery’s Bend Pub and Tasting Room and Portland Pub this Saturday, November 7. Presale orders can be placed online now athttps://shop.deschutesbrewery.com/forged-together-variety-pack-p129.aspx for pick up on Saturday through a social distanced, drive-through pick up from 12pm-3pm at the Bend Tasting Room and at the Portland Pub from 12pm -7 pm. These specialty variety packs will sell for $45 at Deschutes locations with 100% of sales donated to wildfire relief in our beautiful state, an estimated donation of over $25,000.

For breweries unable to offer packaged product, Deschutes brewers shared a West Coast IPA recipe to brew and serve on draft at their establishments to benefit a wildfire relief fund of their choice.

https://www.deschutesbrewery.com/news-media/2020-09-30/forged-together-oregon.html

AboutDeschutes Brewery

