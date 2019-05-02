Deschutes Brewery and Humm Kombucha Collaborate on Humm Zinger

BEND, Ore. — Deschutes Brewery releases Humm Zinger, cultivated with fellow Bend, Oregon, craft innovator Humm Kombucha.

Challenging conventions with this cross-category collaboration, Humm Zinger combines Humm’s tangy grapefruit kombucha with the iconic Cascade hops and Pilsner malt for big citrus flavor with a profound dry hop character. This unique play on a Shandy has an ABV of 4.3% and 12 IBUs, making it a crisp and invigorating toast to summer. Is it summer, yet?

Humm Zinger releases in early May in 12-ounce, 6-pack cans with limited distribution focused in the Pacific Northwest and Virginia. Humm Zinger’s bold flavor will be joined by Deschutes Brewery’s sour series début in cans this summer.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, is the quintessential beer of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes Brewery is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at https://www.deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. www.deschutesbrewery.com

About Humm Kombucha

Humm is the world’s most drinkable kombucha and a fan favorite amongst families, athletes and wellness seekers. Founded in 2009 by kombucha enthusiasts Jamie Danek and Michelle Mitchell, the company is one the largest, fastest growing, and beloved kombucha brands. From the company’s early days brewing in the founders’ kitchen through its movement to a full-scale brewery, Humm Kombucha has remained focused on taste, accessibility, and overall wellness because health and happiness go hand-in-hand. Humm can be found in grocery stores, convenience stores, and restaurants throughout North America, and now in many parts of Europe and Asia. Humm can be found at Target, Walmart, Safeway, Costco and Whole Foods locations in all 50 states. Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Humm created the world’s first Kombucha tap room in 2013 and welcomes visitors to grab a glass seven days a week. Visit Humm online at www.hummkombucha.com.