Deschutes Brewery and Bendistillery Release Exclusive Single Barrel Cask Strength Black Butte Whiskey

BEND, OREGON – Deschutes Brewery and Bendistillery’s Crater Lake Spirits today announced the exclusive release of a single barrel cask strength Black Butte Whiskey. A limited special edition true American malt whiskey distilled from the wash of Deschutes Brewery’s famed Black Butte Porter and aged in new char #4 American White Oak barrels. The resulting spirit is a 125.8-proof balanced, yet profoundly complex whiskey featuring strong notes of sweet dark caramel, warm bread, and intense vanilla. The rich ambered honey appearance is validated by surprisingly sweet and candied almond notes on the palate that evolves into a rich texture with new oak notes and molasses finish. Subtle cocoa and warming spices arise from the porter.

This cask strength debut will be accompanied by the annual release of the original 5-year-old, 94-proof Black Butte Whiskey.

Since its original release, Black Butte Whiskey has gained outstanding national acclaim, most recently Best of Show at Sunset Magazine’s International Spirits Competition with 98 points, and was named Best American Craft Luxury Whiskey by Sunset.

The idea for this unique collaboration between craft brewery and distillery was born over a pint at the original Deschutes Brewery Public House over a decade ago in downtown, Bend, Oregon. Brewed with an artisanal selection of specialty malts and then double-distilled and aged for 5 years in new char #4 American White Oak barrels, the original Black Butte Whiskey is a 94-proof whiskey that retains the malty, chocolatey notes of Black Butte Porter and finishes with a soft, nearly sweet, character.

Bottles of the rare cask strength single barrel whiskey will be available for sale to the public starting Friday, November 25th for “Black Butte Friday” at Crater Lake Spirits Downtown Tasting Room located at 1024 NW Bond Street. A release party will coincide next door at Deschutes Brewery’s pub featuring sample pours and food pairings. Bottle sales will be available at select Oregon liquor stores starting in December.

About Bendistillery

Founded in 1996, Bendistillery is one of the nation’s original craft distilleries and is still the most awarded craft distillery in the country. Their flagship Crater Lake Spirits brand are traditional American style gins, vodkas and whiskies all produced at their distillery in Bend, Oregon.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is an independent craft brewer in Bend, Oregon family, and employee-owned since 1988. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship and ultimate quality, Deschutes is known as a leader in hops, dark beer, innovative India Pale Ales, and small-batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes Brewery is crafted for community, committed to sustainable business practices, and support of charitable organizations across our distribution footprint. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder to find a Deschutes beer near you in 36 states across the country.

For More Information:

https://www.deschutesbrewery.com